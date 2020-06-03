Giants' DeAndre Baker's Lawyer Says They Have Armed Robbery Case 'Won'

Steven Ryan/Getty Images

The lawyer for New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker believes the armed robbery case against his client could be dropped very soon.

Speaking to SNY's Ralph Vacchiano, Patrick G. Patel said he thinks "we've got the case won" and expects it to be dismissed as soon as the end of this week: "I think it's only a matter of time. But it's the kid's life. This kid will get suspended and lose his job, and then the case gets dismissed and what have we done? So everybody's taking a wait and see approach."

Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar reported to police on May 16 after having a warrant put out for their arrest on suspicion of armed robbery in Florida.

According to the Broward Sherriff's Office (h/t CNN's Amir Vera), Baker and Dunbar were both issued bond.

Baker has pleaded not guilty to all eight charges against him, including four counts of armed robbery with a firearm and four counts of aggravated assault after being accused of stealing thousands of dollars in cash and jewelry while brandishing a gun at a cookout.

Bradford Cohen, another one of Baker's lawyers, wrote on Instagram that they "had affidavits from several witnesses that also dispute the allegations and exculpate our client. ... I look forward to moving this case forward to proper conclusion, as we believe our client is innocent of any charges."

Patel told Vacchiano the prosecutors provided a "general timeline" of 30 days to make a decision on Baker's case from the day he was arrested, making June 15 the latest potential date to decide if they will move forward.

Per Paul Schwartz of the New York Post, the Giants told Baker to stay away from their virtual offseason meetings to focus on his case.

Regardless of the prosecutors' decision, Baker remains subject to potential discipline by the NFL under the personal conduct policy.