Mavericks Legend Dirk Nowitzki Helps Clean Up in Dallas After Protests

Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki participated in the cleanup effort after protesters demonstrated in downtown Dallas on Tuesday night:

In major cities across the world, people have protested to demand meaningful reforms to address police brutality and systemic racism.

According to the Dallas Morning News, people walked through downtown Dallas and into residential neighborhoods on Tuesday, and the article noted "the city maintained its curfew without further confrontations between crowds and police."

While not the sole source of the protests, the killing of George Floyd has served as a flashpoint to agitate for change.

Four police officers in Minneapolis approached Floyd in his vehicle since he matched the description of a suspect in an alleged forgery in progress. The officers removed Floyd from the car and placed him on the ground.

One officer, Derek Chauvin, was shown on video kneeling on Floyd's neck, and he stayed in that position for almost nine minutes despite Floyd indicating he was struggling to breathe. Floyd was handcuffed transported to a local hospital, where he died.

The four officers were fired, and Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. The three other officers are under investigation but have not been charged.