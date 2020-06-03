JTG Says Late Friend Shad Gaspard 'Radiated Positive Energy' on WWE's The Bump

Photo credit: WWE.com.

JTG appeared on WWE's The Bump on Wednesday to speak about his friend and tag team partner Shad Gaspard, who died last month at the age of 39.

Shad and JTG were known collectively as Cryme Tyme, and they enjoyed a great deal of success together in WWE from 2006-10. On The Bump, JTG praised his late friend for who he was as a person:

"Positive," JTG said. "He radiated positive energy when you were around him, and he would like to make you laugh and smile whether it be with a joke, or trying to find out if you had a problem and trying to give a solution to it."

Shad died after getting swept away by a tide while swimming with his 10-year-old son at Venice Beach in California on May 17. Rescuers said Shad saved his son's life in his final act by instructing them to save his son first.

JTG divulged Wednesday that the outpouring of support for Shad and those close to him since his death has helped him:

"The love and support has been amazing, and it definitely helped me with my grieving and mourning process because I've never had a situation like this hit so close to home. I've lost friends and family, co-workers, but never someone who I've engaged with every day. Me and Shad spoke every day. I never experienced something like this before, so the outpour of love and support, the videos fans were sending and how much Shad meant to them and how much they enjoyed us growing up during their childhood, that's really helped me."

JTG also discussed his memories of first teaming with Shad in Ohio Valley Wrestling and then making the leap to WWE's main roster. Since Shad was four years older than him, JTG refereed to Shad as his big brother.

Among the highlights that JTG mentioned on The Bump was Cryme Tyme's run teaming with John Cena and their Tag Team Championship match against Chris Jericho and Big Show at SummerSlam 2009, which took place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

JTG remembered Shad as a "go-getter" and "dream chaser," and called for those watching to follow Shad's example by chasing their dreams no matter what.