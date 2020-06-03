Luke Kuechly Considering Joining Panthers Front Office as Pro Scout

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 3, 2020

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 29: Luke Kuechly #59 of the Carolina Panthers before their game against the New Orleans Saints at Bank of America Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)
Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

Luke Kuechly may have retired from playing in the NFL in January, but the seven-time Pro Bowl linebacker could return to the Carolina Panthers in a different role next season.  

Per Luke Voth of Panthers.com, Kuechly is considering taking a front-office role as a pro scout for the Panthers. 

Kuechly's decision to retire came as a surprise because he was only 28 years old at the time, but he dealt with significant injury concerns in the last few seasons of his career. 

In November 2016, Kuechly suffered a concussion in a game against the New Orleans Saints, which forced him to miss the final six games of the season as a result. 

Kuechly also missed three games during the 2015 season due to a concussion suffered in Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. 

"There's only one way to play this game since I was a little kid—play fast, play physical, play strong  And at this point, I don't know if I am able to do that anymore," Kuechly said in his retirement announcement. "That's the part that's most difficult. I still want to play, but I don't think it's the right decision."

A first-round pick by the Panthers in 2012, Kuechly became one of the best players in franchise history over the course of his eight-year career. He recorded over 100 combined tackles in eight straight seasons, was named to the All-Pro first team five times and won NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2013. 

Video Play Button

Related

    Most Likely Starting QBs to Lose Their Job

    Ranking the starters who'll likely finish 2020 on the bench

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Most Likely Starting QBs to Lose Their Job

    Chris Roling
    via Bleacher Report

    Panthers Won't Hold Training Camp at Wofford College This Year

    Carolina Panthers logo
    Carolina Panthers

    Panthers Won't Hold Training Camp at Wofford College This Year

    Tim Weaver
    via Panthers Wire

    NFL Teams Must Hold Training Camp at Team Facility

    Carolina Panthers logo
    Carolina Panthers

    NFL Teams Must Hold Training Camp at Team Facility

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Deshaun Watson Attended March with George Floyd's Family

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Deshaun Watson Attended March with George Floyd's Family

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report