Re-Drafting the 2009 NFL Draft

Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images

This offseason, Bleacher Report is imagining how every NFL draft this century would go down if teams could jump into Dr. Emmett Brown's retrofitted DeLorean and go back in time.

What if they could all set the flux capacitor for April 25, 2009?

Well, you'd end up with more evidence this was one of the worst draft classes in NFL history.

Here are the specifics in a re-draft that includes only four players who became first-team All-Pros and only 11 who made more than a single Pro Bowl.