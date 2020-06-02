DeSean Jackson Says Zach Ertz, Carson Wentz 'Stepped Up,' Praises Jeffrey Lurie

Michael Perez/Associated Press

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson praised quarterback Carson Wentz, tight end Zach Ertz and owner Jeffrey Lurie for their responses after the killing of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man who died in Minneapolis police custody May 25.

"They [Wentz and Ertz] stepped up," the 33-year-old told NBC Sports Philadelphia's John Clark. "They made their voice be heard. They used their platform. They used their resources. They used everything they can do to reach out and say, 'Look, man, I might not know what it feels like to be racial-profiled. I might now know what it's like to grow up in the inner community and these areas that you guys face on a daily basis,' where we're scrutinized for the color of our skin.

"They might not understand that, but they are stepping up to the plate and saying, 'Hey, fair is fair, and right is right and wrong is wrong, and the stuff we've been seeing is wrong,' and they don't support that. So I just think the biggest thing you can do, John, or anyone else of the white culture and race is basically just stand up and make a statement. Make a stance for saying, 'Hey, I know what's supposed to be right, and I'm going to stand with what's supposed to be right.'"

Ertz, Lurie, Wentz released statements over the last week:

Eagles All-Pro center Jason Kelce cited Jackson as the reason he felt compelled to speak out:

Floyd died at a nearby hospital after since-fired Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on the back of his neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds. Results from an independent autopsy were released Monday and found that he died from "asphyxiation from sustained pressure."

Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter Friday. The three other officers also involved in Floyd's arrest have not been charged.

Jackson has been vocal on social media, releasing a full statement about Floyd's killing and a call to action against racial injustice.