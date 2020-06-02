Broncos' Vic Fangio Says He Doesn't See Racism in NFL After George Floyd Killing

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJune 2, 2020

FILE - In this Dec. 29, 2019, file photo, Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio speaks after an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders in Denver. The NFL Draft is April 23-25, 2020. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey, Fle)
Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio said Tuesday he doesn't believe there is any racism in the NFL

The 61-year-old provided his thoughts in a Zoom press conference with reporters:

"We're a league of meritocracy. You get what you earn," Fangio continued, per Andrew Mason of DNVR. "I don't see racism at all in the NFL. I don't see discrimination in the NFL. ... If society reflected an NFL team, we'd all be great."

The comments come amid nationwide protests calling for an end to racial injustice and police violence. 

         

