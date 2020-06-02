BGSU Alumni Raise $1.5M to Save Baseball Program from Being Cut

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIJune 2, 2020

PORT CHARLOTTE, FL - FEBRUARY 26: Detail view of official Rawlings spring training baseballs seen prior to a Grapefruit League spring training game between the Minnesota Twins and Tampa Bay Rays at Charlotte Sports Park on February 26, 2020 in Port Charlotte, Florida. The Twins defeated the Rays 10-8. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Bowling Green State University announced the immediate elimination of its baseball program May 15 to aid in "a plan for a $2 million reduction to the operating budget of the intercollegiate athletics department" amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, $1.5 million was raised by university donors and alumni to reinstate the program:

"The next step in all of this for BGSU Baseball is to see what their roster looks like for next year," WTOL 11's Jordan Strack added. "Current players have some really tough decisions to make. I've talked to some already who are absolutely torn. They've spent the last 3 weeks talking to other schools."

Momentum was building toward BGSU baseball's reinstatement Monday:

Eighteen Falcons have made it to Major League Baseball since 1938, according to Baseball Almanac, including Cy Young Award winner Orel Hershiser.

Video Play Button

The program was 2-11 before the 2020 college baseball season was canceled in March.

