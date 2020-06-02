BGSU Alumni Raise $1.5M to Save Baseball Program from Being Cut

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Bowling Green State University announced the immediate elimination of its baseball program May 15 to aid in "a plan for a $2 million reduction to the operating budget of the intercollegiate athletics department" amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, $1.5 million was raised by university donors and alumni to reinstate the program:

"The next step in all of this for BGSU Baseball is to see what their roster looks like for next year," WTOL 11's Jordan Strack added. "Current players have some really tough decisions to make. I've talked to some already who are absolutely torn. They've spent the last 3 weeks talking to other schools."

Momentum was building toward BGSU baseball's reinstatement Monday:

Eighteen Falcons have made it to Major League Baseball since 1938, according to Baseball Almanac, including Cy Young Award winner Orel Hershiser.

The program was 2-11 before the 2020 college baseball season was canceled in March.