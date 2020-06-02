NBA Reportedly Targeting Oct. 12 as Latest Possible Date for NBA Finals Game 7

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 2, 2020

Jeff Haynes/Getty Images

The NBA has reportedly identified Oct. 12 as the latest possible date for Game 7 of the NBA Finals this season, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Woj also reported that the league was working toward a July 31 return to game action with 22 teams at the Walt Disney Resort in Orlando, and a finalized plan would be voted on at Thursday's Board of Governors meeting. The league and the players association are still working out the finer points of the plan. 

                     

