Ohio State WR C.J. Saunders Arrested for Curfew Violation Amid Protests

Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

Ohio State wide receiver C.J. Saunders was arrested Monday for violating the curfew issued by Columbus, Ohio, Mayor Andrew Ginther, according to Eleven Warriors' Dan Hope.

Like many other cities across the country, protests have taken place in Columbus following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Monday's curfew went into effect at 10 p.m. ET and ended at 6 a.m. Tuesday morning. Hope reported Saunders was walking near campus around 10:45 p.m. Monday when officers took him into custody.

Hope added that it was unclear whether Saunders was participating in any protests before he was arrested. He posted bond Tuesday and is set for an arraignment on a misdemeanor charge of violation curfew Thursday.

Ohio State Football shared a video in which Saunders and other Buckeyes players demanded change and an end to police brutality and systemic racism:

In the aftermath of Floyd's killing, people have taken to the streets to voice their grievances.

On May 25, four Minneapolis Police Department officers were responding to an alleged forgery in progress. They approached Floyd in his vehicle because he matched the description of the suspect.

Upon removing Floyd from the car, one officer, Derek Chauvin, was shown in a video kneeling on his neck. Chauvin remained in that position for nearly nine minutes despite Floyd saying he was struggling to breathe. Floyd died later at a local hospital.

The four officers from the encounter were fired, and prosecutors charged Chauvin with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.