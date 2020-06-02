Marquette Rescinds Lacrosse Scholarship over Snapchat Post About George Floyd

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Marquette University announced it has rescinded a scholarship offer to a female lacrosse player after she made insensitive remarks on Snapchat about George Floyd's killing.

Per Devi Shastri of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, Marquette spokeswoman Lynn Griffith confirmed the decision Monday:

"Following an internal review involving the Division of Student Affairs, Undergraduate Admissions, Office of Institutional Diversity and Inclusion, and Intercollegiate Athletics, and in alignment with our Guiding Values, Marquette University has made the decision to rescind the incoming student's offer of admission and athletics scholarship, effective immediately.

"As a Catholic, Jesuit institution, we are called to build a nurturing, inclusive community where all people feel safe, supported, welcomed and celebrated."

Shastri noted the student's post made a comparison between kneeling to protest during the national anthem and Floyd's death: "Some ppl think it's ok to (expletive) kneel during the national anthem so it's ok to kneel on someone's head. come at me. y'all brainwashed."

Floyd, 46, was killed in Minneapolis on May 25 when police officer Derek Chauvin jammed his knee into the back of Floyd's neck after Floyd had been handcuffed and was lying on the ground on his stomach.

Chauvin and the three other officers at the scene were fired May 26. Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter by Minnesota state prosecutors.