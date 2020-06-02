UFC's Jon Jones Says He Worked with Police to Stop Looting in Albuquerque

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 2, 2020

FILE - In this Jan. 31, 2019, file photo, Light heavyweight champion Jon Jones attends a news conference for the UFC 235 mixed martial arts event in Las Vegas. Jon Jones used to cry for days when he heard about his positive doping tests. Although his system still isn’t clean, his eyes are finally dry heading into UFC 235. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
John Locher/Associated Press

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones said he worked with police officers in Albuquerque, New Mexico, to prevent looting and vandalism in the city. 

In a video obtained by TMZ Sports, Jones said he "called upon some of the men of Albuquerque, New Mexico, and quite a few showed up."

Jones also posted images and videos on Twitter:

TMZ noted that Jones led a prayer circle with members of the Albuquerque Police Department. 

Per Elise Kaplan, Jessica Dyer and Pilar Martinez of the Albuquerque Journal, two men were arrested for unlawful assembly and obstructing or evading the police late Monday. 

Jim Harvey, executive director of the Albuquerque Center for Peace and Justice, said he didn't believe people who attended a candlelight vigil earlier in the day to honor the memory of George Floyd were involved in the incident.

Jones posted a video to his Instagram on Sunday in which he took two cans of spray paint away from two people.

"Is this s--t even about George Floyd anymore?!? Why the f--k are you punk ass teenagers destroying our cities," he wrote.

Jones, who is originally from New York, has lived and trained in Albuquerque throughout his mixed martial arts career. 

