Jets' Jamal Adams Tweets 'Stop Killing Us. This Isn't Just a Political Issue'

Steve Luciano/Associated Press

New York Jets safety Jamal Adams posted a statement Monday night amid nationwide protests against police brutality and racial injustice.

"Stop killing us," Adams wrote. "This isn't just a political issue, this is about the morality of our nation."

George Floyd, a black man, was killed May 25 while in Minneapolis Police Department custody. Video of officer Derek Chauvin pinning Floyd to the ground with his knee on the 46-year-old's neck and back for nearly nine minutes while Floyd repeatedly said he was unable to breathe has spread widely.

Chauvin, who was one of four officers responding to an alleged forgery at the time, was arrested Friday and faces charges of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. All four officers were fired, but Chauvin is the only one to have been charged with a crime.

In his statement, Adams also referenced the recent deaths of Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor.

Arbery was shot and killed in February by a white father and son, Gregory and Travis McMichael, who told Georgia police they believed Arbery had committed multiple robberies in the area. According to CNN, no charges were filed until May, after a video reportedly of Arbery's death was made public and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation became involved.

Taylor was killed after Louisville police forcibly entered her home in March and exchanged gunshots with her boyfriend. A wrongful death lawsuit filed by Taylor's mother said Taylor was shot eight times and alleged the police did not announce themselves before entering the property. A department spokesperson said announcements were made before entering the property.

Adams, 24, became the latest in a large group of athletes past and present, sports executives and teams to speak out about the situation.

Colin Kaepernick, the free-agent NFL quarterback who started a movement of kneeling during the national anthem in 2016 to protest racial injustice and police brutality, is among those who've commented:

"I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color," Kaepernick told NFL Media in 2016. "To me, this is bigger than football and it would be selfish on my part to look the other way. There are bodies in the street and people getting paid leave and getting away with murder."

Adams is a three-year NFL veteran with the Jets. He was born in Texas and played college football at LSU in Louisiana.