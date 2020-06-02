Gayle Benson Spoke with Demario Davis, Lonzo Ball, JJ Redick About Social Reform

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Gayle Benson, owner of the New Orleans Saints and New Orleans Pelicans, has created the Social Justice Leadership Coalition in conjunction with three athletes.

In a statement from Benson released on NBA.com, she, along with Saints linebacker Demario Davis and Pelicans guards Lonzo Ball and JJ Redick formed the coalition to further social justice reform projects to improve citizen relationships and positively impact prison reform:

"Today, we spoke with Demario, Lonzo Ball and JJ Redick. These players are passionate about finding a solution and working in solidarity with their fellow teammates. They are all committed to change, addressing action items and building towards future social change.

"I am proud to have them in our organization. We reached out seeking their advice and direction on what we can be doing more precisely to directly impact systemic change for a more just world. These are daunting initiatives, but if unified in these efforts we can make positive change. Our organization has always been a beacon of bringing our community together. We have the unique opportunity to work together with our current NBA and NFL players to find more solutions. There is still so much more work to do.

"I stand with them and I will rely on their leadership and direction to make sure we are making the most powerful impact we can. And I am proud to announce that these three players will join me in a newly created Social Justice Leadership Coalition, within our organization. I welcome any of our other players to join as well. Our goal will be to advocate for issues of change when and where we are able to in black and brown communities. Hopefully our work will be a model for others. They will have my full support."

Benson highlighted programs that were previously adopted by the organization, including a Diversity and Inclusion Council that "strives to provide a voice in the company" for employees who have been historically marginalized.

Benson Tower donated office space to Operation Restoration in February. The nonprofit organization helps empower "women impacted by incarceration to successfully reenter their community."

Davis has been an active presence in social justice reform, including fighting to eliminate the cash bail system, throughout his NFL career. Ball and members of his family took part in peaceful protests against police brutality in California on Monday.

In the week since George Floyd was killed by police in Minnesota, Redick has been outspoken on social media about fighting for social justice reform.

Benson became the principal owner of the Saints and Pelicans in 2018, after the death of her husband, Tom Benson.