Baltimore Ravens Commit $1M in Funding to Support Social Justice Reform

Matt Dunham/Associated Press

The Baltimore Ravens and Stephen and Renee Bisciotti Foundation will jointly commit $1,000,000 toward social justice reform in Baltimore, per a team announcement Monday:

"Like many people, I am sickened, disheartened and shaken by the acts of racism that continue to overwhelm our society," team owner Steve Bisciotti said in the statement.

"The most recent killing, involving George Floyd, is yet another tragic example of the discrimination that African-Americans face each day."

Bisciotti also wrote that past and present Ravens will dictate which Baltimore organizations receive the funding.

The announcement comes seven days after the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in Minneapolis police custody.

Officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into the neck of a prone Floyd for nearly nine minutes on a Minneapolis street, per Amir Vera of CNN.com. Other officers accompanying Chauvin kneeled on Floyd's back. He died at a nearby hospital later that day.

Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

As Jamison Hensley of ESPN wrote, the Ravens have made numerous contributions toward social reform in recent years. Of note, the organization donated $200,000 to Baltimore Public Schools last December, per Adam Zielonka of the Washington Times.