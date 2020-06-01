Lonzo Ball, JJ Redick, Demario Davis Plan to Form Justice Leadership Council

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIJune 1, 2020

SACRAMENTO, CA - JANUARY 4: Lonzo Ball #2 and JJ Redick #4 of the New Orleans Pelicans celebrate after defeating the Sacramento Kings on January 4, 2020 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)
Rocky Widner/Getty Images

New Orleans Pelicans guards Lonzo Ball and JJ Redick, as well as New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis, will join owner Gayle Benson in forming the Social Justice Leadership Coalition, Benson announced Monday:

Benson's statement was addressing the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed 46-year-old black man who died while in Minneapolis police custody May 25. An independent autopsy released Monday said that Floyd died from "asphyxiation from sustained pressure" after since-fired officer Derek Chauvin knelt on the back of his neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds.

Chauvin was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter Friday. However, three other officers involved in the arrest have not been charged.

Ball, Davis and Redick have individually spoken out about the killing (NSFW language):

Video Play Button

Ball participated in a protest with his younger brothers, LiAngelo and LaMelo, in their hometown Chino Hills, California, over the weekend.

Protests have spread worldwide seeking justice for Floyd and an end to police brutality and racial injustice in America.

