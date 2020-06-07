Ranking the NFL's 7 Most Risky 2020 Offseason Acquisitions

0 of 7

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

With a roll of the dice, you can win big or crap out. An unfavorable outcome could set NFL teams back for a season or more.

General managers take the biggest chances on players coming off injuries or those with "potential." In those situations, talent and upside balance the risk and reward.

Front offices will pay a premium for a veteran who has yet to reach his ceiling but fits into the club's system. This year, incoming players with medical flags bore more uncertainty because of the restriction on predraft visits.

We'll highlight and rank seven of the riskiest roster acquisitions between free agency and the draft, with one trade included. The order is based on the team's investment in a player compared to production. The list also takes injury history into consideration.