Jags QB, NASA Intern Joshua Dobbs Describes Experience Being at SpaceX Launch

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 1, 2020

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 13: Joshua Dobbs #1 of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on before the start of a game against the New Orleans Saints at TIAA Bank Field on October 13, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)
James Gilbert/Getty Images

Joshua Dobbs put his aerospace engineering degree to good use as he watched watched Saturday's launch of the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft.

The Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback shared a video from the scene:

Dobbs worked at NASA for almost three weeks in February through the NFL Players Association's externship. He contributed to Exploration Ground Systems, which helps with the assembly and transportation of rockets at the Kennedy Space Center in Merritt Island, Florida.

During his time there, he got a firsthand look at the work being done for the launch.

In an interview with NBC Sports' Peter King, he said his experience provided an added layer of excitement for Saturday:

"I really felt the nervousness watching the countdown, knowing what those astronauts have gone through to get to this moment. Being able to see the teamwork involved in preparation for this launch was incredible for me. It's so much like a football team—you see how everyone doing their job fits together and makes something great happen. That's what I really appreciated about the experience."

As he looks toward the 2020 NFL season, Dobbs might find sending astronauts into space to be an easier task than getting the Jaguars into the playoffs. The 25-year-old is slated to compete with Mike Glennon and rookie Jake Luton to back up starting quarterback Gardner Minshew II.

The Jaguars sat 32nd in Bleacher Report's most recent NFL power rankings.

