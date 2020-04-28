NFL Power Rankings: Where Does Every Team Stand After the 2020 NFL Draft?April 28, 2020
There's a saying that in the NFL, there is no offseason.
Never has that been more true than in 2020. With so much of the sporting world frozen in time by the COVID-19 pandemic, the attention of sports fans everywhere was laser-focused on last week's NFL draft, which drew the highest TV ratings in the event's history.
In that draft, which began with LSU quarterback Joe Burrow and ended with Georgia linebacker Tae Crowder, all 32 NFL teams tried to accomplish the same goal they've been working toward since free agency opened last month: get better ahead of the 2020 season.
Some did a better job than others, and the teams certainly started that race from different spots on the proverbial track.
With the draft (and most of free agency) in the rearview mirror, now is as good a time as any to take an early look at how the league's teams stack up against one another. Who are the NFL's elite? Who are the bottom-feeders? Who is sliding back or on the rise?
We've gathered Bleacher Report NFL analysts Brad Gagnon, Brent Sobleski and Gary Davenport to do just that by slotting all 32 teams from worst to first in this post-draft set of power rankings.
32. Jacksonville Jaguars
High: 31
Low: 32
The Jacksonville Jaguars are starting over—again.
After a miserable 6-10 season, the Jaguars blew up the roster in the offseason. One year after signing a massive free-agent contract, quarterback Nick Foles was shipped to the Chicago Bears. Veteran defensive end Calais Campbell was sent to the Baltimore Ravens. Cornerback A.J. Bouye was traded to the Denver Broncos.
The fire sale may not be finished yet, either. The Jaguars tried to find a taker for running back Leonard Fournette during the draft, and edge-rusher Yannick Ngakoue has made it abundantly clear he wants out of Duval County after the franchise tag was placed on him.
With three picks in the top 50 (including two first-rounders), the Jags added talent in cornerback CJ Henderson, edge-rusher K'Lavon Chaisson and wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. But a team that just a few years ago was one game from the Super Bowl is now rebuilding behind second-year signal-caller Gardner Minshew II.
The AFC South is cloudy, but one thing is clear: On paper, the Jaguars are the weakest team in the division.
31. Cincinnati Bengals
High: 30
Low: 32
The Cincinnati Bengals got their man.
It was expected by approximately 109 percent of draftniks that the Bengals would make LSU quarterback Joe Burrow the first overall pick in the 2020 draft. Sure enough, that's what happened. And as ESPN reported, he doesn't plan to spend much time holding a clipboard as a rookie.
"I'm going to come in and compete and try to be the best player I can be," he said.
Burrow won't be hurting for weapons in the passing game. The Bengals added second-round pick Tee Higgins to a wide receiver corps that already included Tyler Boyd and A.J. Green, and Joe Mixon is one of the better young running backs in the AFC. The return to health of 2019 first-rounder Jonah Williams should give the offensive line a boost, as well.
The bigger question may lie with how Cincinnati's new-look defense performs in 2020. The Bengals added players at every level via free agency and the draft, but if that defense doesn't take a major step forward this season, there's going to be immense pressure on Burrow in his first NFL campaign.
30. Washington Redskins
High: 29
Low: 30
The Washington Redskins were the worst team in the NFC last year. But in at least one respect in 2020, they could be as good as any team in the conference.
The addition of No. 2 overall pick Chase Young gives Washington five first-round picks along the defensive line, and Jordan Dajani of CBS Sports thinks head coach Ron Rivera's new four-man front could challenge the San Francisco 49ers for the best such position group in the game.
"With the obvious talent the Redskins possess on the defensive line and the fact that several players will be playing their true positions in a more comfortable scheme, it's clear the Redskins should have the best defensive front in the NFL," he wrote.
Of course, just having a smothering defensive line isn't going to get the Redskins into contention. Young quarterback Dwayne Haskins had an up-and-down first season, and the skill-position talent around him isn't especially imposing.
Washington should be better than last year's three-win team, but the Redskins are a long way away from challenging the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC East.
29. Carolina Panthers
High: 26
Low: 31
The Carolina Panthers look just a tad different in 2020 than the 2019 iteration that cratered in the second half for the second season in a row. The arrival of new head coach Matt Rhule has spurred a complete roster overhaul.
Quarterback Cam Newton was released, replaced by free-agent signing Teddy Bridgewater. A chainsaw was taken to the defense, too—Luke Kuechly's retirement and the departure of key contributors like Mario Addison, James Bradberry and Eric Reid brought about a 2020 draft that saw Carolina use all seven picks on the defensive side of the ball, starting with defensive tackle Derrick Brown.
Carolina's biggest problem this year might be geography. Not only were the Panthers the worst team in the NFC South last year, but while the New Orleans Saints reloaded, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers also completely overhauled the team as the Atlanta Falcons made a few big-time additions.
Carolina, meanwhile, just doesn't look markedly better on paper than last year's squad.
"It's difficult to wrap one's head around what the Carolina Panthers are doing," Sobleski wrote. "They're primed for an extensive rebuild. But their offseason approach doesn't indicate that's going to happen. At best, Carolina will remain competitive with Teddy Bridgewater, an all-defensive draft class and the NFL's highest-paid running back/slot receiver, Christian McCaffrey, leading the way. The franchise is just setting itself up to get stuck in professional sports limbo: mediocrity."
28. Los Angeles Chargers
High: 27
Low: 28
The Los Angeles Chargers hit the big red "reset" button in 2020.
After failing to meet expectations in 2019, the Chargers effectively blew up the offense. Quarterback Philip Rivers is gone. So is running back Melvin Gordon. Despite a slew of veteran free agents available under center, the Chargers eschewed that route after missing out on Tom Brady, instead deciding to utilize veteran Tyrod Taylor as a placeholder until sixth overall pick Justin Herbert is ready to take the reins.
The Chargers have talent on both sides of the ball, whether it's Austin Ekeler, Keenan Allen and Hunter Henry on offense or Joey Bosa, Derwin James and rookie Kenneth Murray on defense. But Davenport thinks Los Angeles' issues at quarterback will pave the way for at least one more down year.
"Had the Chargers signed Cam Newton or even Jameis Winston in free agency," he said, "this roster has enough talent to at least challenge for a wild-card spot. After all, the Chargers were a 12-win team as recently as 2018. But Taylor's last stint as a starter in Cleveland was a mess, and a lack of OTAs and practice time are going to put Herbert that much further behind the curve."
27. Detroit Lions
High: 24
Low: 28
Heading into the 2020 draft, Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reported that the pressure was on general manager Bob Quinn and head coach Matt Patricia to get the Detroit Lions turned around quickly while coming off an awful 2019 season:
"Their offseason, some of the moves they made in free agency seemed a little desperate to some of their peers. We know that jobs are on the line there. Ownership came out last year and said, 'Hey, we're not firing people now, but we expect to make the playoffs the following year.' They still have some holes there—Darius Slay, get rid of one of their best players for a [third-round pick] and a [fifth-round pick]."
The Lions addressed the loss of Slay with the signing of veteran cornerback Desmond Trufant and the selection of Jeff Okudah at No. 3 overall, and they bolstered the pass rush with edge-rusher Julian Okwara. D'Andre Swift offers added punch to the ground game and gives quarterback Matthew Stafford another target.
The Lions look better on paper. The question is whether the improvement will be drastic enough to stave off another regime change and reset a year from now.
26. Chicago Bears
High: 21
Low: 30
What a difference a year makes.
Last year at this time, the Bears were coming off a 12-win season and an NFC North title. Khalil Mack's first go-round with the team in 2018 was a hit, and they had aspirations of a trip to Miami and Super Bowl LIV.
They didn't come close. Mack and the defense took a major step backward in 2019. So did young quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. And the Bears finished third in the NFC North.
That disappointment brought about at least one huge change in 2020.
The Bears traded for quarterback Nick Foles, either to challenge Trubisky or replace him outright. Chicago also handed Robert Quinn a big contract in free agency to complement Mack on the edge.
But all in all, Gagnon wasn't impressed with what the Bears did in an effort to get back in the NFC North mix.
"I have no idea what they've been thinking this offseason," he said. "What's with all the tight ends? And I know they didn't have much draft capital, but Cole Kmet was a strange pick considering their roster and needs. Then again, this is a team that signed Robert Quinn and Jimmy Graham and let talented young linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski walk. I also don't believe Nick Foles will solve their quarterback problems. Just a weird offseason of half-measures and contradictions."
25. New York Giants
High: 24
Low: 26
It was no secret that the offensive line was a major area of need for the New York Giants entering the draft. As Ralph Vacchiano reported for SNY, general manager Dave Gettleman came away from said draft pleased with the additions that were made up front.
"Well, you know, we feel real good about it," Gettleman said shortly after the draft wrapped up on Saturday. "We've got two tackles and a guard that we feel real strong about. Adding them to what we already have now, we're very pleased with this."
There's no denying that tackle Andrew Thomas (drafted fourth overall) should provide an immediate impact on Daniel Jones' blind side. Tackle Matt Peart and guard Shane Lemieux should provide depth along a line that lacked in that department last year. Free-agent linebacker Blake Martinez and rookie safety Xavier McKinney are improvements on a defense that ranked 25th in the NFL a year ago.
All that's well and good.
But if the Giants take a big step forward in 2020, it will be because the team's second-year signal-caller did the same.
24. New York Jets
High: 19
Low: 26
There's good news and bad news for New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold in 2020.
The good news is that the Jets took a chainsaw to one of the NFL's worst offensive lines from last season. They brought in three free agents on the offensive front in guard Greg Van Roten, tackle George Fant and center Connor McGovern and re-upped guard Alex Lewis. Then they used the 11th overall pick on massive Louisville tackle Mekhi Becton.
The bad news is that New York's shaky wideout corps didn't get the sort of drastic improvement the O-line did. There were a couple of new arrivals in free-agent speedster Breshad Perriman and second-round pick Denzel Mims. But Gang Green also lost Robby Anderson in free agency, so someone needs to step up as Darnold's primary pass-catcher.
Dedicating that many free-agent resources to the offensive line also means that the defense remains largely unchanged, which is a potential problem area for a Jets team that averaged just over two sacks per game in 2019.
23. Las Vegas Raiders
High: 18
Low: 28
As the Raiders maneuver through their first offseason in Las Vegas, there were a few clear areas of need that had to be addressed. For the most part, they were.
In free agency, the Raiders fortified one of the weaker linebacker corps in the game, adding two new starters in Cory Littleton and Nick Kwiatkoski. The wide receiver position got a similar treatment in the 2020 draft as Las Vegas took the first pass-catcher off the board in Alabama's Henry Ruggs III and added two more on the second day in Lynn Bowden Jr. of Kentucky and Bryan Edwards of South Carolina.
Those passing-game improvements should increase quarterback Derek Carr's chances for success. But there's also increased expectations and a backup quarterback on the team in Marcus Mariota who started 61 games over five seasons with the Tennessee Titans.
"There's going to be all kinds of excitement surrounding the Raiders in their new home early in the season," Davenport said. "But if the team gets off to a slow start, it won't take long for fans to start calling for Mariota. I can see this team making a run at a wild-card spot…or completely falling apart. Either way, it's going to be an interesting year."
22. Miami Dolphins
High: 20
Low: 23
No team in the NFL changed more between February and now than the Miami Dolphins.
After shedding veteran talent and hoarding draft capital last year, the Dolphins rolled into the 2020 offseason with a barrel full of draft picks and a pile of cap space. And as Sobleski wrote, the team wasn't shy about using either.
"Miami's 'Tank for Tua' strategy actually worked," he said. "Sure, the organization received a little help from Tua Tagovailoa's unfortunate hip injury, but the front office built up enough draft capital to acquire the team's new face of the franchise even if that hadn't happened.
"The improvement doesn't stop there. Miami's prodigious financial assets were used to sign Byron Jones, Kyle Van Noy, Shaq Lawson, Emmanuel Ogbah, Ereck Flowers and Ted Karras. The Dolphins then added 11 draft picks, including three first-round selections: Tagovailoa, Austin Jackson and Noah Igbinoghene. Brian Flores' squad competed hard last season, and the Dolphins are going to be much better this year."
The Dolphins may not be ready to compete for a playoff spot yet, but the team's ground-up rebuild appears to be progressing well. And with a bundle of draft capital in 2021 as well, Miami could be poised for a similar leap forward in 12 months or so.
21. Los Angeles Rams
High: 19
Low: 23
Remember when the Los Angeles Rams were good?
Kidding aside, it's been a rough run since the team lost Super Bowl LIII. The Rams backslid in 2019, winning just nine games and missing the postseason altogether.
Things got worse from there.
Thanks in large part to massive contracts handed to a number of veteran players, the Rams' precarious salary-cap position led to some hard choices in free agency. Running back Todd Gurley was released. So was edge-rusher Clay Matthews. Key contributors like edge-rusher Dante Fowler Jr. and inside linebacker Cory Littleton left because the Rams just couldn't afford to pay them.
Oh, and compliments of the trade that brought cornerback Jalen Ramsey to town, the Rams didn't have a first-round pick in the NFL draft—again.
Even L.A.'s new logo release was a mess. Fans blasted the new look.
Add in the influx of talent in Arizona this offseason and a compelling argument can be made that—on paper, at least—the Rams are the No. 4 team in the league's toughest division.
20. New England Patriots
High: 14
Low: 24
Oh, how the mighty have fallen.
Over the past two decades, the New England Patriots have won half a dozen Super Bowls. The Tom Brady/Bill Belichick Pats are the greatest dynasty the game has ever seen.
And it's over now.
Brady's bolting for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers might be the biggest loss the team suffered in the offseason, but it wasn't the only one. Linebacker Kyle Van Noy departed for the Miami Dolphins. Linebacker Jamie Collins bolted for the Detroit Lions. New England did nothing to address one of the NFL's weakest wideout corps, and tight end Rob Gronkowski was traded to the Buccaneers after un-retiring.
That last one felt like salt in the wound.
The Patriots have holes all over the place on both sides of the ball and (as things stand now) will enter 2020 with either journeyman Brian Hoyer or second-year pro Jarrett Stidham at quarterback.
The last time the Patriots had a losing season was all the way back in 2000—a staggering run of success. But nothing good lasts forever, and it's awfully hard to imagine this deeply flawed roster keeping that streak going in 2020.
19. Denver Broncos
High: 17
Low: 21
There's a question hanging in the air in Denver, a Mile High mystery that will determine whether the Broncos are a contender or a pretender in 2020: Is Drew Lock the quarterback John Elway has sought since Peyton Manning rode off into the sunset?
A Denver defense that ranked 12th in 2019 should be legit this season. The Broncos added a pair of former Pro Bowlers on that side of the ball in trades, acquiring defensive lineman Jurrell Casey and cornerback A.J. Bouye.
The offense should be improved, as well. The line got a boost with the addition of free-agent Graham Glasgow, Melvin Gordon joins a rushing attack that already featured Phillip Lindsay and Royce Freeman, and Denver spent its first two picks in the 2020 draft on wideouts Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler.
If Lock can build on his late-season success during his sophomore campaign, the Broncos could make some real noise in the AFC West.
"Gotta give John Elway credit," Gagnon said. "Drew Lock looks like a potential franchise quarterback, and Elway has surrounded him with quality young weapons. Throw in the high-end talent they have on defense and the Broncos could be a surprise contender in 2020."
18. Houston Texans
High: 16
Low: 18
It's hard to settle on the best word to describe the Houston Texans' offseason in 2020.
Befuddling? Injudicious? Inexpiable?
Texans head coach/general manager Bill O'Brien spent much of the offseason making one bizarre move after another, headlined by trading star wideout DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals for a Day 2 pick and oft-injured running back David Johnson. The Texans then turned around and spent a Day 2 pick to bring in Brandin Cooks as Hopkins' replacement, because Cooks and Johnson for Hopkins is a good deal.
In fantasy football.
In 2016.
O'Brien also made Laremy Tunsil the highest-paid tackle in the NFL because he essentially had no choice after overpaying wildly to acquire him from the Miami Dolphins a year ago.
It's been…something.
"O'Brien made it pretty clear with the Tunsil fiasco last year that as general managers go, he's an OK head coach," Davenport said. "But apparently he felt the need to erase any doubt that he's a terrible personnel man with the Hopkins giveaway. The Texans have reportedly started talking about an extension with Deshaun Watson, but at this point, the best thing that could happen to Watson isn't a massive raise. It's Houston getting a general manager who has some idea what he's doing."
17. Cleveland Browns
High: 10
Low: 20
Stop us if you've heard this one before, but the Cleveland Browns had a good offseason.
They aren't generating a fraction of the hype the team did last year at this time (largely because said hype was followed by a 6-10 faceplant), but they look better in May than they were in January.
Cleveland's biggest need was addressed in a huge way with the addition of veteran right tackle Jack Conklin and rookie left tackle Jedrick Wills. Second-round rookie Grant Delpit and free-agent additions Karl Joseph and Andrew Sendejo should shore up the situation at safety.
On paper at least, this looks like a roster capable of contention. But Davenport is hearing none of it.
"Nope," he said. "No way. You aren't suckering me into your trap again, Cleveland. Not after last year. Yes, there's a ton of talent on offense. But all those weapons are only as good as the quarterback throwing them the ball, and last year, Baker Mayfield, um, wasn't great. If these Browns want to make a believer out of me, they're going to have to do it on the field—and in games that count."
16. Atlanta Falcons
High: 9
Low: 20
Will the real Atlanta Falcons please stand up?
Over the first half of the 2019 season, the Falcons were a hot mess with just one win in eight games. It looked certain that Dan Quinn's tenure as head coach would not last into 2020. But then the Falcons peeled off six wins over the season's second half—a streak that got Quinn (and general manager Thomas Dimitroff) a reprieve.
Still, it's no secret what the edict for that pair is this season: win...or else.
The determining factor for how this all plays out may well be the new faces on defense. Can Dante Fowler Jr. and second-round pick Marlon Davidson give Atlanta's pitiful pass rush some punch? Can rookie cornerback A.J. Terrell offset the loss of Desmond Trufant?
Davenport is somewhat skeptical.
"Atlanta's offense has no shortage of firepower," he wrote. "But the defense remains a question mark, and the NFC South looks pretty formidable in 2020. Atlanta is right there with Tampa vying for the No. 2 spot in the division, but given how loaded the NFC is, I don't know that that's enough to get the Falcons into the playoffs—or save Quinn's job again."
15. Tennessee Titans
High: 11
Low: 21
The 2020 season ended in disappointing fashion for the Tennessee Titans, but the team's run to the AFC Championship Game was still quite the pleasant surprise.
But now the hard part comes. In many respects, being successful in the NFL is much easier than staying successful.
The Titans were able to bring back the offensive stars who spurred last year's postseason run, re-upping quarterback Ryan Tannehill and using the franchise tag on NFL rushing king Derrick Henry. However, there were losses on both sides of the ball.
Right tackle Jack Conklin signed with the Cleveland Browns, veteran cornerback Logan Ryan wasn't retained, and defensive lineman Jurrell Casey was traded to the Denver Broncos in what was essentially a salary dump.
Tennessee hopes to have found replacements for Conklin and Ryan by drafting Isaiah Wilson and Kristian Fulton, respectively, which leaves the team facing two important questions.
Can Tannehill and Henry back up last year's breakout performances? And what the holy heck was going on at head coach Mike Vrabel's house during this year's draft?
14. Pittsburgh Steelers
High: 8
Low: 19
The 2019 season was a lost one for the Pittsburgh Steelers. When quarterback Ben Roethlisberger went down in Week 2, so did any chance they had of making real noise in the postseason.
That the Steelers were in contention for a wild-card spot most of the season demonstrates how much talent is on Pittsburgh's roster. That's especially true on defense, where safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and edge-rusher T.J. Watt led a unit that ranked fifth in total defense and paced the NFL in both takeaways and sacks.
Thanks to a lack of cap space and no first-round pick, the 2020 Steelers look an awful lot like the 2019 iteration—like a team that will go as far as Big Ben takes them.
"The Steelers could return to the AFC's elite or continue their slide into mediocrity," Sobleski said. "The team's curve is entirely dependent on Ben Roethlisberger's surgically repaired right elbow. But the odds of a 38-year-old quarterback coming back as good or better after that injury, coupled with the defense likely not being capable of making as many impact plays/scores as last season, will keep Pittsburgh among the AFC's middling squads."
13. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
High: 8
Low: 13
Last year, the Cleveland Browns were the conductors of the offseason hype train. It proceeded to derail and then burst into flames.
This year, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the princes of pub. The excitement level in Tampa (on a scale of one to 10) presently sits at about 48.
Signing a six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback will do that for a team.
The excitement isn't just about Tom Brady, though. Rob Gronkowski's arrival gives the Buccaneers as imposing a trio of pass-catchers as exists in the NFL. Tampa's league-leading run defense didn't suffer any significant losses. Shaquil Barrett, the 2019 sack king, and Jason Pierre-Paul both returned. Tampa traded up to nab one of this year's top tackle prospects in Iowa's Tristan Wirfs.
It's been nothing but good news since the moment Tom Terrific put pen to paper. The Bucs have gone from third-place also-ran to second among NFC teams in Super Bowl odds.
At least one of our analysts is tapping the brakes, though.
"I'm still not putting the Bucs in the top 10," Gagnon said. "I love that emerging defense, and I don't doubt Tom Brady will be an upgrade over turnover-loving Jameis Winston, but Brady might be out of gas after completing just 57 percent of his passes in the second half of 2019. Let's also keep in mind Rob Gronkowski wasn't the same player in 2018 before retirement."
12. Arizona Cardinals
High: 5
Low: 15
The Arizona Cardinals should be incarcerated for committing grand theft wide receiver.
The trade that brought superstar wideout DeAndre Hopkins to the Valley of the Sun wasn't just the biggest splash move (non-Tom Brady category) of the offseason. It was a deal so ridiculously lopsided that the AI on the Madden video game wouldn't allow it.
For real.
As if that wasn't enough, the Cardinals got the steal of the first round when Clemson's Isaiah Simmons plopped into their laps at No. 8 overall. Linebacker wasn't the team's biggest need after signing De'Vondre Campbell, but Simmons' talent and versatility were too good to pass up. He's the prototype for a 21st-century player at his position.
Offensive tackle Josh Jones in Round 3. Tailback Eno Benjamin in Round 7. It's been one gift after another in Arizona this offseason, and Gagnon is 100 percent on board the Cardinals express.
"I'm obsessed with the Cardinals," he said. "I already figured Kyler Murray and Kliff Kingsbury were on track to kill it in their second year together, and then they retained Kenyan Drake, acquired DeAndre Hopkins and gave Chandler Jones some much-needed support on defense with Isaiah Simmons. It's hard not to love this team."
11. Buffalo Bills
High: 9
Low: 12
We don't want to alarm you, but something unsettling is happening to the football landscape in 2020. It's frightening, even.
The Buffalo Bills are the consensus favorites to win the AFC East.
It's been a while since we could write that with a straight face. But here we are.
The Bills were a playoff team in 2019, and they did a solid job acquiring more talent in the offseason. The additions of veteran Mario Addison and rookie A.J. Epenesa should add juice to the front seven. Josh Norman was a great low-risk flier in the secondary. And the trade that brought Stefon Diggs to Western New York gives Josh Allen the No. 1 receiver he lacked a season ago.
"Odd as it is to say after two decades of futility, but the Bills look like the real deal," Davenport said. "This is a team that just doesn't have a glaring weakness. The big question is Allen. He's going to have to take a step forward as a passer if the Bills are going to compete with teams like the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs. As things stand today, I'd slot them with the second-tier teams in the AFC."
10. Indianapolis Colts
High: 6
Low: 14
The Indianapolis Colts appear hell-bent on erasing the memory of the 2019 season as quickly as humanly possible.
That 2019 campaign started off OK. But as injuries mounted and Jacoby Brissett's play faltered, the Colts fell apart.
This year's team, though, has little in common with that bunch.
Brissett will be holding a clipboard in 2020 after the Colts signed Philip Rivers. Indy also flipped the 13th overall pick to the San Francisco 49ers for defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, and it added offensive weaponry with two picks early in Round 2 in running back Jonathan Taylor and wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr.
"Andrew Luck's abrupt retirement caused the Colts to take a step back last season," Sobleski said. "His replacement, Jacoby Brissett, performed poorly down the stretch and contributed to the team not working its way into a playoff spot. So, the organization signed Philip Rivers this offseason. It's a perfect marriage considering Rivers' past history with Colts head coach Frank Reich and offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni. Plus, the Colts got significantly better at defensive tackle, wide receiver and running back with the additions of Buckner, Pittman and Taylor."
If Rivers can rebound from last year's down season, the Colts look the part of AFC South favorites.
9. Philadelphia Eagles
High: 6
Low: 15
Two positions stood out like a proverbial sore thumb for the defending NFC East champions in 2020. The Philadelphia Eagles badly needed help at wide receiver and cornerback.
They got help at wide receiver in the draft, using their first pick on TCU's Jalen Reagor and a fifth-rounder on John Hightower of Boise State. But for reasons known only to general manager Howie Roseman, rather than add a cornerback on Day 2 of the draft, the Eagles elected to select Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts.
It's understandable, given the issues Carson Wentz has had staying healthy, that Philly wants a viable Plan B under center. But that was a lot of draft capital to expend on one given the razor-thin margin between the Eagles and Dallas Cowboys last year.
The Eagles are a good team with a track record of success in recent years that includes a Super Bowl win. But the receivers still aren't great, and the secondary is an antonym for great.
In a stacked NFC, that could mean trouble in 2020.
8. Green Bay Packers
High: 5
Low: 16
By most measurements, the Green Bay Packers had a good season in 2019. Yes, the team came up short of the Super Bowl, but the Packers won 13 games, captured the NFC North and made the NFC title game.
Given that, the plan for 2020 seemed clear enough: Add weapons in the passing game to help Aaron Rodgers make one more run at a second Super Bowl win.
Or the team could trade up in the first round to draft Rodgers' replacement. Whichever.
Green Bay didn't just use a first-rounder on Utah State's Jordan Love. Despite the presence of Jamaal Williams and Aaron Jones on the roster, the Packers used their next pick on a running back in A.J. Dillon of Boston College.
Those exercises in fixing things that weren't broken left more than a few people scratching their heads—Davenport included.
"The Packers all but admitted they don't think last year's success was repeatable," he said. "They certainly didn't do anything of note to improve their glaring need at wide receiver. Even if you think the Packers remain the best team in the division, how can you take them seriously as a Super Bowl contender when, by all indications, they don't?"
7. Dallas Cowboys
High: 7
Low: 13
Things are rarely boring in Dallas, and the 2020 offseason was no exception.
After failing to make the postseason last year, head coach Jason Garrett was finally shown the door by Jerry Jones. He's been replaced by longtime Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy, who inherits a roster that's not short on talent on either side of the ball.
The offense, in particular, is loaded. Dallas has a stout O-line, one of the game's best running backs in Ezekiel Elliott and a wide receiver corps that added a player many considered the best receiver in the class of 2020 in CeeDee Lamb.
However, there were some significant losses in free agency. There's a sizable hole in the middle of the offensive front after Travis Frederick retired. The team's leader in sacks last year (Robert Quinn) and top cornerback (Byron Jones) followed trucks filled with money out of town. And there's the looming stigma after years of failing to play up to the talent level.
If McCarthy can do what Garrett couldn't and get the most from this roster, the Cowboys could be a Super Bowl contender.
That's a Texas-sized "if," though.
6. Minnesota Vikings
High: 5
Low: 15
The Minnesota Vikings' offseason personnel changes included two separate and distinct halves.
Free agency wasn't especially kind to the franchise. With one of the worst cap situations in the league, there wasn't much in the way of resources to add players. Defensive end Everson Griffen is gone. So are Minnesota's top three cornerbacks and wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who was traded to the Buffalo Bills.
That trade afforded the Vikings a second pick in Round 1, and it's in the draft where Minnesota attempted to fill the holes on the roster.
LSU's Justin Jefferson was selected to replace Diggs. TCU's Jeff Gladney also came off the board on the draft's first day as the anchor of Minnesota's new-look defensive backfield, joined on Day 2 by Cameron Dantzler of Mississippi State. Offensive tackle Ezra Cleveland of Boise State could be a nice value after he fell to Round 2.
The Vikings had a better draft than their rivals in Green Bay. But Minnesota also had more needs to fill after all the personnel losses, and much like those rivals, it doesn't appear to have taken a substantive step forward as a team.
5. Seattle Seahawks
High: 6
Low: 13
This is becoming an annual tradition for the Seattle Seahawks.
Seattle makes it to the postseason seemingly every year. And then when the following season rolls around, fans and pundits look at the roster and cringe just a bit.
The offensive line has been an issue for the Seahawks for years, and the loss of George Fant isn't going to be offset by the signing of Cedric Ogbuehi. Seattle signed Benson Mayowa and brought back Bruce Irvin on the defensive line, but it has not yet been able to re-up Jadeveon Clowney.
Tennessee's Darrell Taylor was selected in Round 2 as some insurance up front, but those problems in the trenches are real. Still, so long as Seattle trots out Russell Wilson every week, the Seahawks will remain a postseason contender.
However, the changing face of the NFC West isn't going to make things any easier in 2020.
"The Seahawks slid a little bit in my rankings, but it's not an indictment of anything Seattle did this offseason," Sobleski said. "Pete Carroll's squad will still compete for a playoff spot, but there's plenty of competition in the NFC West with the San Francisco 49ers sitting at the top and the Arizona Cardinals coming on strong. The Los Angeles Rams could very well be the worst team in the division yet still be good enough to compete for a playoff spot. It might be the toughest division in football, and some team is going to slide back to a degree."
4. New Orleans Saints
High: 2
Low: 4
On paper, the New Orleans Saints just might be the most complete team in the NFL. There isn't a single position group that can be pointed to as an area of weakness.
That hole at wide receiver opposite Michael Thomas? Consider it filled in a big way. The arrival of Emmanuel Sanders gives New Orleans a proven producer opposite the game's most prolific wide receiver.
Depth at quarterback behind Drew Brees after Teddy Bridgewater left? Per Jeremy Bergman of NFL.com, the Saints are expected to address that by signing the signal-caller who led the NFL in passing yards in 2019, Jameis Winston.
First-round pick Cesar Ruiz offers the Saints ridiculous depth on the interior of the offensive line. Outside linebacker Zack Baun will provide more pop for the pass rush. Safety Vonn Bell was replaced by a three-time Pro Bowler and two-time Super Bowl champion in Malcolm Jenkins.
"The NFC is loaded in 2020," Davenport said. "But at the end of the day, it's a two-team race between the New Orleans Saints and San Francisco 49ers. As good as San Francisco's roster is, New Orleans is even better, and I think last year's playoff disappointment and his nearing retirement will have Drew Brees more fired up than ever. The Saints are my early pick as the NFC champs this year…so they are probably doomed."
3. San Francisco 49ers
High: 2
Low: 4
The offseason for the San Francisco 49ers can best be summed up in four words: The rich got richer.
Without much in the way of cap space, the Niners weren't active in free agency. They didn't need to be. But when the draft rolled around, the Niners started rolling.
The loss of defensive tackle DeForest Buckner was filled with one of the team's two first-round picks. While Javon Kinlaw hasn't yet shown he can be the disruptive force in the pros Buckner is, he has the potential to be. Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk should offset the loss of Emmanuel Sanders.
But what really set the tone was a draft-day trade that sent two mid-round picks to the Washington Redskins for one of the NFL's best left tackles in Trent Williams.
Add it all together and you have a team primed for another deep postseason run.
"I was tempted to put them first," Gagnon said. "But the Kansas City Chiefs are still the champs, and they have a significant advantage at the game's most important position. Plus, for now, the DeForest Buckner-to-Javon Kinlaw trade-off is a downgrade. That could change, though, and Trent Williams and Brandon Aiyuk should make the 49ers better right away."
2. Baltimore Ravens
High: 2
Low: 3
The Baltimore Ravens are just gross.
From a regular-season standpoint, the Ravens were the best team in the league last year, a 14-win shredder that sported the NFL MVP in Lamar Jackson and a run game that set a record for rushing yards.
However, the Ravens were stunned at home in the playoffs. So in the offseason, the franchise set its sights on somehow getting even better.
And it did.
Baltimore's defense added two veteran defensive ends in Derek Wolfe and five-time Pro Bowler Calais Campbell. The biggest weakness on that side of the ball (inside linebacker) isn't a weakness anymore after the selections of Patrick Queen of LSU (Round 1) and Ohio State's Malik Harrison (Round 3) in the 2020 draft.
On offense, the Ravens strengthened that already fearsome ground game in Round 2 with Ohio State's J.K. Dobbins and then brought in another blazing-fast wideout one round later in Texas' Devin Duvernay.
"I can't slot Baltimore ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs yet," Davenport said. "But this roster is loaded. If Queen and Harrison take to the NFL quickly, the defense could be as good as the offense in 2020. And if that's the case, the Ravens will be nigh impossible to beat."
1. Kansas City Chiefs
High: 1
Low: 1
What? You were expecting someone else?
In theory, it could be argued that the Kansas City Chiefs didn't do as much to get better in the offseason as the Baltimore Ravens. There's a weak spot in the defensive backfield after Kendall Fuller left in free agency, and it hasn't been addressed in free agency or the draft.
But that doesn't mean that the Chiefs did nothing in the offseason.
The selection of LSU tailback Clyde Edwards-Helaire with the last pick of the first round gives Patrick Mahomes a weapon in the backfield whose skill set is tailor-made for Kansas City's offense. The inside linebackers were fortified one round later with the addition of Willie Gay Jr. of Mississippi State.
As good as Lamar Jackson and the Ravens are from top to bottom, the Chiefs have one thing Baltimore does not. They have a quarterback who has won an MVP award and a Super Bowl in three seasons. A quarterback who erased a double-digit deficit in the final half of the final quarter of the final game of the 2019 season.
The Chiefs have Patrick Mahomes, and that makes them the team to beat in the AFC until someone, you know, beats them.