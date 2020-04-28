NFL Power Rankings: Where Does Every Team Stand After the 2020 NFL Draft?

0 of 32

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

There's a saying that in the NFL, there is no offseason.

Never has that been more true than in 2020. With so much of the sporting world frozen in time by the COVID-19 pandemic, the attention of sports fans everywhere was laser-focused on last week's NFL draft, which drew the highest TV ratings in the event's history.

In that draft, which began with LSU quarterback Joe Burrow and ended with Georgia linebacker Tae Crowder, all 32 NFL teams tried to accomplish the same goal they've been working toward since free agency opened last month: get better ahead of the 2020 season.

Some did a better job than others, and the teams certainly started that race from different spots on the proverbial track.

With the draft (and most of free agency) in the rearview mirror, now is as good a time as any to take an early look at how the league's teams stack up against one another. Who are the NFL's elite? Who are the bottom-feeders? Who is sliding back or on the rise?

We've gathered Bleacher Report NFL analysts Brad Gagnon, Brent Sobleski and Gary Davenport to do just that by slotting all 32 teams from worst to first in this post-draft set of power rankings.