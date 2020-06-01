Report: Warriors Cleared to Open Practice Facility for Individual Workouts

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIJune 1, 2020

OAKLAND, CA - JANUARY 27: A detailed view of the
Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors re-opened their practice facility for individual workouts Monday, according to The Athletic's Anthony Slater:

Several other teams have had their respective facilities available since May 17:

The league-worst 15-50 Warriors were the only team officially eliminated from the playoffs when the NBA suspended the 2019-20 season March 11 because of COVID-19.

"Expectation remains that Warriors won't be part of any NBA restart, but there's an obvious need to sharpen skills, get on training programs for the summer and eventually be able to do group workouts/scrimmages and perhaps mini training camp," Slater added.

July 31 was circled as the target return date during a call between NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and the league's board of governors last Friday, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

"Between now and Thursday's vote of the board of governors on the plan to restart the season, the NBA is working to complete the details of a 22-team format for Orlando," ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Zach Lowe reported earlier Monday.

Details emerged last week about what a return to play might look like:

Video Play Button

The four teams to have clinched a postseason berth before the COVID-19 hiatus began were the Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Lakers, Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics. However, there have reportedly been discussions about a play-in tournament for teams on the outside looking in to still earn a playoff spot.

The Warriors, who won three championships in four years between 2015 and 2018, will not be one of them.

Related

    Ex-Warrior Anthony Morrow reveals Steph Curry nickname from rookie season

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Ex-Warrior Anthony Morrow reveals Steph Curry nickname from rookie season

    NBCS Bay Area
    via NBCS Bay Area

    Report: Brian Shaw Agrees to Coach G League Elite Pro Team

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Brian Shaw Agrees to Coach G League Elite Pro Team

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: NBA Discussing Training Camps, Regional Leagues for Non-Playoff Teams

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: NBA Discussing Training Camps, Regional Leagues for Non-Playoff Teams

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Steph Curry calls on people to speak up, get uncomfortable to enact change

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Steph Curry calls on people to speak up, get uncomfortable to enact change

    NBCS Bay Area
    via NBCS Bay Area