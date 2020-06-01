Report: Warriors Cleared to Open Practice Facility for Individual Workouts

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors re-opened their practice facility for individual workouts Monday, according to The Athletic's Anthony Slater:

Several other teams have had their respective facilities available since May 17:

The league-worst 15-50 Warriors were the only team officially eliminated from the playoffs when the NBA suspended the 2019-20 season March 11 because of COVID-19.

"Expectation remains that Warriors won't be part of any NBA restart, but there's an obvious need to sharpen skills, get on training programs for the summer and eventually be able to do group workouts/scrimmages and perhaps mini training camp," Slater added.

July 31 was circled as the target return date during a call between NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and the league's board of governors last Friday, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.



"Between now and Thursday's vote of the board of governors on the plan to restart the season, the NBA is working to complete the details of a 22-team format for Orlando," ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Zach Lowe reported earlier Monday.

Details emerged last week about what a return to play might look like:

The four teams to have clinched a postseason berth before the COVID-19 hiatus began were the Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Lakers, Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics. However, there have reportedly been discussions about a play-in tournament for teams on the outside looking in to still earn a playoff spot.

The Warriors, who won three championships in four years between 2015 and 2018, will not be one of them.