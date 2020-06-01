Trae Young Speaks at Rally: 'This Country Is in a Messed Up Place Right Now'

John Amis/Associated Press

Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young spoke at a rally in his hometown of Norman, Oklahoma, on Monday in protest of racial injustice and police brutality seven days after the death of an unarmed black man, George Floyd, while in Minneapolis police custody.

"This country is in a messed up place right now," the All-Star floor general said, per Joe Mussatto of the Oklahoman. "For me, I just think it's important that we all stick together and we stand up for what's right, and it's not just going to just take just me. It's not going to take just you. It's all of us coming together and doing this as a collective unit. I feel like justice will be served and changes will be made if we all come together."

The ex-Oklahoma Sooner star closed as follows:

"I pray every day that justice will be served for George and his family and not just him, there's hundreds and hundreds of other people—Breanna Taylor—everybody, it's not just them, this has got to change. Thank you guys for letting me talk, and I just want to say no justice, no peace."

Young had advertised the protest earlier in the day on Twitter:

He was also seen holding a Black Lives Matter sign with a message on the back:

Per Jesse Crittenden of the Norman Transcript, a Facebook post advertised the rally.

"We are just normal citizens who are just concerned (about racial injustice) and hosting a movement with local residents of the city," Keivon Giles, a protest organizer, said. "... Let's get together and be heard and make a difference."

Norman mayor Breea Clark also spoke at the rally, which took place in Andrews Park.