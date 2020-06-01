Dabo Swinney on George Floyd: We Have Witnessed 'Disgusting Acts of Evil'

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 1, 2020

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 12: Head Coach Dabo Swinney of the Clemson Tigers addresses the media during the head coaches press conference before the College Football Playoff National Championship at the Grand Ballroom at the Sheraton Hotel on January 12, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)
Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney addressed the killing of George Floyd during a press conference Monday. 

Swinney said he and members of the Tigers football program "are all hurting for the Floyd family and our country" and described Floyd's death and instances of police brutality as "disgusting acts of evil." The Athletic's Grace Raynor passed along Swinney's comments:

Derek Chauvin was fired from his job with the Minneapolis Police Department and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter after he placed his knee on Floyd's neck and ignored Floyd's pleas that he couldn't breathe while placing him into custody on May 25.

While a number of sports organizations and important figures had issued statements condemning Chauvin's actions and police violence against black people, Swinney hadn't spoken publicly on the matter until Monday.

Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence provided his opinion with a pair of tweets last Friday:

According to Raynor, Swinney said he wanted to listen to other voices speak about Floyd's death before he issued a formal statement.

LeVelle Moton, the men's basketball coach at North Carolina Central, said on ESPN Radio's Sunday Morning he thought college coaches are too often "silent" when it comes to racial injustice despite recruiting black student-athletes to their teams:

Across the country, protesters have gathered to demand an end racial injustice, police violence and systemic racism.

