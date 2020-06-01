Mike Krzyzewski 'Disgusted' by George Floyd Killing: 'Frankly, I Am Scared'

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

Duke Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski released a statement Monday in the wake of the killing of unarmed civilian George Floyd, who died after since-fired Minneapolis policeman Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for nine minutes while Floyd was being arrested.

Krzyzewski said he was emotional, angry, frustrated and that he was "disgusted and...scared." He also wondered, "When will we insist on justice and equality for everyone?"

Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. The three other officers at the scene—Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas K. Lane—were also fired but are not currently facing criminal charges, though they are still under investigation.

A number of college basketball coaches around the nation have also released statements regarding Floyd and the ongoing protests:

South Carolina women's head coach Dawn Staley penned an essay for The Players' Tribune, writing that "black people are tired" of the disproportionate brutality and killings they face from police:

"I'm watching people who are protesting and the riots that are going on. I mean, a part of me feels like I really understand why they're rioting. Then the other part thinks, 'That's our neighborhoods that are being burned down.' But I know the place it's coming from. I know the frustration. I know the deep-rooted anger that it's coming from.

"People are mad because NOTHING HAS CHANGED."

Incoming Ohio State transfer Seth Towns was detained in Columbus on Friday night while protesting, per Stephen Means of Cleveland.com, though he was not arrested and is not facing criminal charges.

"We have to be true to who we are and our voices," Towns said during an appearance on ESPN's SportsCenter (h/t Adam Jardy of the Columbus Dispatch). "We have to use those voices to impact people, and there is a huge dilemma in this country right now that needs to be addressed and I won't shut up. I won't stop. I will continue to use my voice to speak out for the people who are unheard, and that's what I did."