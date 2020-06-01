Report: Ex-Nuggets HC Brian Shaw Agrees to Coach Jalen Green's G League Team

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 1, 2020

HOUSTON, TX - JANUARY 19: Assistant Coach Brian Shaw of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during the game against the Houston Rockets on January 19, 2019 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Bill Baptist/NBAE via Getty Images)
Bill Baptist/Getty Images

Brian Shaw has reportedly agreed to become the head coach of the G League Select Team that will feature top prospect Jalen Green, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium and Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times.

The team will also include promising young players Daishen Nix, Isaiah Todd and Kai Sotto.

                    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

