Report: Ex-Nuggets HC Brian Shaw Agrees to Coach Jalen Green's G League Team

Bill Baptist/Getty Images

Brian Shaw has reportedly agreed to become the head coach of the G League Select Team that will feature top prospect Jalen Green, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium and Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times.

The team will also include promising young players Daishen Nix, Isaiah Todd and Kai Sotto.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.