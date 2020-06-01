USC Football Booster Marla Brown Has Season Tickets Revoked for Racist Tweets

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 1, 2020

PASADENA, CA - NOVEMBER 17: USC Trojans mascot Tommy Trojan dances at the 50 yard line over the UCLA logo before the game between the USC Trojans and the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl on November 17, 2012 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Harry How/Getty Images

USC revoked the season tickets and Trojan Athletic Fund membership of booster Marla Brown after a series of racist tweets regarding the current protests happening around the country, athletics director Mike Bohn announced Monday:

Brown has since deleted her Twitter account, though screenshots of her tweets were posted online:

According to Jack Baer of Yahoo Sports, Brown clarified before deleting her Twitter account that she was no longer the Los Angeles Police Department union attorney and hadn't held the job for some time.

Former USC receiver and current Indianapolis Colts rookie Michael Pittman Jr. asked Brown to remove his picture from her Twitter profile before she deleted her account:

According to Baer, Brown responded by tweeting that her "remarks were made in a fit of anger at circumstances in general. It was a stupid thing to say. And wasn't directed at anyone's race. Just upset at all the destruction."

The protests around the country were sparked in part by the death of George Floyd, who died after since-fired Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for nine minutes during an arrest. Chauvin was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. 

Protestors have taken to the streets in peaceful protest of the disproportionate brutality and killings the African American community face at the hands of police. Alongside those peaceful protests, there have also been some incidents of property destruction, theft and confrontations with police officers.

Related

    Former Auburn HC Pat Dye Dies

    Legendary football coach died Monday at the age of 80

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Former Auburn HC Pat Dye Dies

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    USC terminates relationship with booster for racist posts

    USC Football logo
    USC Football

    USC terminates relationship with booster for racist posts

    USCFootball.com
    via USCFootball.com

    Two Trojans among NFL.com columnist's bold 2020 NFL predictions

    USC Football logo
    USC Football

    Two Trojans among NFL.com columnist's bold 2020 NFL predictions

    USCFootball.com
    via USCFootball.com

    RECRUITING: USC 2021 receiver target sets commitment date

    USC Football logo
    USC Football

    RECRUITING: USC 2021 receiver target sets commitment date

    USCFootball.com
    via USCFootball.com