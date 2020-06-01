USC Football Booster Marla Brown Has Season Tickets Revoked for Racist Tweets

Harry How/Getty Images

USC revoked the season tickets and Trojan Athletic Fund membership of booster Marla Brown after a series of racist tweets regarding the current protests happening around the country, athletics director Mike Bohn announced Monday:

Brown has since deleted her Twitter account, though screenshots of her tweets were posted online:

According to Jack Baer of Yahoo Sports, Brown clarified before deleting her Twitter account that she was no longer the Los Angeles Police Department union attorney and hadn't held the job for some time.

Former USC receiver and current Indianapolis Colts rookie Michael Pittman Jr. asked Brown to remove his picture from her Twitter profile before she deleted her account:

According to Baer, Brown responded by tweeting that her "remarks were made in a fit of anger at circumstances in general. It was a stupid thing to say. And wasn't directed at anyone's race. Just upset at all the destruction."

The protests around the country were sparked in part by the death of George Floyd, who died after since-fired Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for nine minutes during an arrest. Chauvin was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Protestors have taken to the streets in peaceful protest of the disproportionate brutality and killings the African American community face at the hands of police. Alongside those peaceful protests, there have also been some incidents of property destruction, theft and confrontations with police officers.