B/R NBA Staff: Promising Youngsters Who Could Be Traded for a Star

0 of 5

Chris Elise/Getty Images

Why would an NBA team trade a promising young star? A young, high-upside player on a cost-controlled rookie-scale contract is one of the league's most precious resources.

But in a superstar-driven league, most NBA front offices can't afford to be patient.

Take the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers. Armed with blue-chip youth in Shai Gilgeous Alexander, Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram and Josh Hart, the Lakers and Clippers instead exhausted nearly every resource they had to acquire superstars to complement their incumbent one.

No matter how high the ceiling or how enticing the untapped potential, if the team's championship window conflicts with the youngster's timeline, a swap becomes both beneficial and inevitable.

To find a potential swap, we need two things:

A promising, young prospect on a team that needs to win now due to a shortened title window or to appease a star nearing the end of his contract An unhappy star, or a team that has grown impatient with said star and is ready to build a new foundation.

Let's go!