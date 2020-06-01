NBA Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman Addresses Unrest Following George Floyd's Death

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 1, 2020

In this Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, photo, former NBA star Dennis Rodman gestures during an interview in Los Angeles. Rodman's spectacular personal highs and very public lows are the subject of the new ESPN
Damian Dovarganes/Associated Press

Around the United States, protests have taken place following the killing of unarmed black man George Floyd after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes while arresting him Monday.

During the protests, there has been some destruction of property and clashes between police officers and protesters over the past several days. NBA Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman spoke to TMZ Sports Sunday, hoping to see any destruction or theft come to an end.

"I think someone needs to come out and say, 'Hey, guys. Why are we looting? Why are we stealing? Why are we creating more issues?' This is a bad, bad situation—but [if you're going to protest], protest in the right way. You don't have to go and burn down things, steal things."

                  

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Related

    Report: Adam Silver Sends Internal Memo to Employees on Protests

    Silver said the NBA must 'do everything in our power to make a meaningful difference.'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Adam Silver Sends Internal Memo to Employees on Protests

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    MJ Releases Statement

    ‘I am deeply saddened, truly pained and plain angry. ... We have had enough’

    NBA logo
    NBA

    MJ Releases Statement

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    LeBron Tweets About Protests

    ‘Why Doesn’t America Love US!!!!!????TOO. #HeadHighandStayStrong’

    NBA logo
    NBA

    LeBron Tweets About Protests

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    LeBron, AD, Members of the Lakers Posted This Message

    NBA logo
    NBA

    LeBron, AD, Members of the Lakers Posted This Message

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report