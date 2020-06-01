NBA Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman Addresses Unrest Following George Floyd's Death

Damian Dovarganes/Associated Press

Around the United States, protests have taken place following the killing of unarmed black man George Floyd after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes while arresting him Monday.

During the protests, there has been some destruction of property and clashes between police officers and protesters over the past several days. NBA Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman spoke to TMZ Sports Sunday, hoping to see any destruction or theft come to an end.

"I think someone needs to come out and say, 'Hey, guys. Why are we looting? Why are we stealing? Why are we creating more issues?' This is a bad, bad situation—but [if you're going to protest], protest in the right way. You don't have to go and burn down things, steal things."

