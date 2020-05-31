Lance Armstrong on Handling Doping Claims: 'I Needed a F--King Nuclear Meltdown'

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIJune 1, 2020

JACO, COSTA RICA - NOVEMBER 01: Lance Armstrong of the United States competes in Day 1 of the La Ruta de Los Conquistadores on November 1, 2018 in Jaco, Costa Rica. La Ruta de Los Conquistadores is Costa Rica's premier mountain bike race, and one of the most difficult races in the world. The race was started in 1993 by Roman Urbina. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Lance Armstrong doesn't regret the role he played in performance-enhancing drug accusations against him and the legal aftermath, the 48-year-old cyclist revealed during the second and final episode of ESPN's 30 for 30 documentary titled Lance:

Floyd Landis outed Armstrong and other USA Cycling teammates for using illegal performance-enhancing drugs, which launched a United States Anti-Doping Agency investigation. USADA named Armstrong at the center of the "the most sophisticated, professionalized and successful doping program that sport has ever seen."

ESPN's T.J. Quinn provided more insight into Armstrong's lawsuit against USADA:

Armstrong addressed Landis directly:

And he expressed some remorse:

Armstrong was banned for life from cycling and had his seven Tour de France titles stripped. He publicly admitted to doping in January 2013.  

