Lance Armstrong Says He Would Tell His Son Taking PEDs Is a 'Bad Idea'

Lance Armstrong doesn't want his son, Luke, to repeat his mistakes.

The disgraced 48-year-old cyclist revealed what he would tell Luke, who plays football at Rice, if he came to him about using performance enhancing drugs:

Lance, a two-part ESPN 30 for 30 documentary, has aired the past two Sunday nights. Part 1 explored Armstrong's childhood and journey into cycling, as well as his illegal use of PEDs and battle with testicular cancer:

While Armstrong wouldn't want Luke to dabble in doping, he admitted his nearly fatal cancer didn't stop him from continuing to take the risk himself:

Armstrong captured seven Tour de France titles, which were stripped after he admitted to doping in 2013. He was also banned from the sport for life.

Luke is the eldest of Armstrong's five children.