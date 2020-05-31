Lance Armstrong Says He Would Tell His Son Taking PEDs Is a 'Bad Idea'

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIJune 1, 2020

FILE - In this March 3, 2017, file photo, former cyclist Lance Armstrong stands on the court after an NBA basketball game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Atlanta Hawks in Atlanta. Authorities in Belgium have criticized an invitation to disgraced former cyclist Lance Armstrong as a special guest at next year's Tour of Flanders cycling classic. Organizers said Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017, that he will be a keynote speaker at an event entitled the
Brett Davis/Associated Press

Lance Armstrong doesn't want his son, Luke, to repeat his mistakes.  

The disgraced 48-year-old cyclist revealed what he would tell Luke, who plays football at Rice, if he came to him about using performance enhancing drugs:

Lance, a two-part ESPN 30 for 30 documentary, has aired the past two Sunday nights. Part 1 explored Armstrong's childhood and journey into cycling, as well as his illegal use of PEDs and battle with testicular cancer:

While Armstrong wouldn't want Luke to dabble in doping, he admitted his nearly fatal cancer didn't stop him from continuing to take the risk himself:

Armstrong captured seven Tour de France titles, which were stripped after he admitted to doping in 2013. He was also banned from the sport for life.

Luke is the eldest of Armstrong's five children.

