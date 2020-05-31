Lance Armstrong: 'In Hindsight' Should Have Kept Cycling and Cancer Separate

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 1, 2020

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 07: Lance Armstrong receives award at Babes for Boobs Live Auction Benefiting Susan G. Koman LA (#BBAUCTION) at El Rey Theatre on June 7, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for BABES FOR BOOBS)
Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images

Former cyclist Lance Armstrong admitted during ESPN's "30 for 30" documentary Lance that he often used his recovery from cancer as a "shield" to protect himself from doping allegations during his career and said he should have kept those parts of his life distinct.  

"In hindsight, cycling and cancer should have been kept separate," Armstrong said.

The documentary showed a past clip of Armstrong during an interview, saying that he would never have put his body through a doping regimen to return from cycling after his recovery from cancer. 

Not only was Armstrong regularly using performance-enhancing drugs despite lying about doing so on numerous occasions, but he also led a doping regimen for his entire U.S. Postal Service Pro Cycling Team. 

USADA found in 2012 that Armstrong used EPO and received both cortisone injections and blood transfusions. His ex-teammate, Tyler Hamilton, said he saw Armstrong use a mixture of Andriol (liquid testosterone) and olive oil. Other teammates said he had been injected with human growth hormone and took anti-diabetes drug Actovegin. 

In 2013, Armstrong admitted to doping. 

"I view this situation as one big lie that I repeated a lot of times," he said at the time. "I know the truth. The truth isn't what was out there. The truth isn't what I said.

Video Play Button

"I'm a flawed character, as I well know," he added. "All the fault and all the blame here falls on me."

The fall from grace for Armstrong—a seven-time Tour de France winner and one of the heroes of a generation given his recovery from cancer and the money he raised for cancer research through the Livestrong Foundation—was severe. For many cycling fans and fans of Armstrong's story of perseverance, it was a betrayal of the highest order. 

Related

    Lance Armstrong Says He Would Tell His Son Taking PEDs Is a 'Bad Idea'

    Cycling logo
    Cycling

    Lance Armstrong Says He Would Tell His Son Taking PEDs Is a 'Bad Idea'

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report

    Lance Armstrong: 'I Don't Know' If Cancer Was Result of Doping

    Cycling logo
    Cycling

    Lance Armstrong: 'I Don't Know' If Cancer Was Result of Doping

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Lance Armstrong Details Physician Introducing Him to EPO

    Cycling logo
    Cycling

    Lance Armstrong Details Physician Introducing Him to EPO

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Lance Armstrong Says He Told '10,000 Lies' Throughout Doping Scandal

    Cycling logo
    Cycling

    Lance Armstrong Says He Told '10,000 Lies' Throughout Doping Scandal

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report