JR Smith Says He Beat Up Man for Breaking His Truck Window Amid L.A. Protests

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Free-agent NBA guard JR Smith said he retaliated against a man who allegedly broke a window in his truck in Los Angeles, according to TMZ Sports.

TMZ obtained video of Smith repeatedly kicking a man who was on the ground and landing one punch to the man after he had returned to his feet.

The 2016 NBA champion said: "One of these little motherf--king white boys didn't know where he was going and broke my f--king window in my truck."

Many Americans have taken to the streets to protest over the death of George Floyd and the wider issues of police brutality and systemic racism.

Prior to his death, a video captured a Minneapolis police officer kneeling on Floyd's neck, with Floyd telling the officer he couldn't breathe. Prosecutors charged the since-fired officer, Derek Chauvin, with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

The protests spread to Los Angeles over the weekend. Smith and former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate Jordan Clarkson took part Saturday.

According to TMZ Sports, Smith said his vehicle was parked in a residential neighborhood and located away from areas where looters had targeted local stores.