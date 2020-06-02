Creating the Ultimate MLB Lineup Using 1 Player from Each Decade

0 of 12

Transcendental Graphics/Getty Images

The 1901 season marked the debut of Major League Baseball as we know it, with the American League on one side and the National League on the other. Since then, a dozen decades have passed.

Which got us to thinking: What if we built a superteam with one player from each decade for every position?

This involved choosing one representative for all nine offensive positions, including designated hitter. Rather than one or the other, we also sought one right-handed starting pitcher and one left-hander starting pitcher. And to round things out, a closer.

Ideally, our choices would have been guided strictly by players' production in any given decade. But because of slim pickings at some positions and overlapping greatness at others, we had to get creative.

In any case, let's take it away.