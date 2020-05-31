Spurs' Lonnie Walker Gives Water to People, Helps Clean Graffiti After Protests

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

San Antonio Spurs guard Lonnie Walker IV was seen helping cleaning up the streets in San Antonio Sunday morning.

The 21-year-old did his part to help remove graffiti from the walls of a building:

He also handed out water to other people who helped clean up:

Walker didn't post about his actions himself, but retweeted other social media posts showing him helping those in need.

San Antonio was among the more than 30 cities around the United States that experienced protests following the killing of George Floyd by police officers in Minneapolis.

The initial protest in San Antonio began Saturday evening with about 5,000 people marching downtown, with the event mostly ending around 7 p.m. local time, per Marina Starleaf Riker, Vincent T. Davis, and Silvia Foster-Frau of the San Antonio Express-News.

Hours later, rioters broke into stores and began looting while police shot tear gas, pepper spray and rubber bullets at those on the streets.

On Sunday morning, volunteers went out to help clean up the damage that occurred the night before. Walker was among those trying to help make improvements to the city.

The Pennsylvania native is in his second year with the Spurs after being selected in the first round of the 2018 NBA draft.