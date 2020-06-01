The Street Profits and Viking Raiders Are Putting Entertainment Back in WWE

0 of 5

Credit: WWE

At a time when variety is desperately needed in a wrestling world without crowds, The Street Profits and The Viking Raiders are doing an exceptional job of incorporating entertainment back into the WWE product.

The two tandems have had great chemistry in the ring since their early wars over the NXT Tag Team Championship. However, it was going to take more than a strong series of matches to get fans invested in their rivalry again under the current circumstances.

Raw has hosted its fair share of excellent action as of late, but fans can only watch so many matches in an empty arena before it gets tiresome. That's why it was imperative for Street Profits and Viking Raiders to take their feud outside of the squared circle and put their skills to the test in various forms of competition.

From ax-throwing to games of golf and basketball, they have been among the best parts of the program in recent weeks. They've also been given the chance to showcase their personalities as well as another side to their characters previously unknown to a majority of the audience.

As crucial as the actual wrestling is to the product, this rivalry has proved getting creative with the entertainment aspect of things is of equal importance, especially in terms of keeping things fun and fresh for fans.

In addition to featuring insight from Raw tag team champion Montez Ford via a phone interview conducted on Friday, this list will look at the five ways WWE has nailed the "sports-entertainment" approach to this rivalry ahead of their bowling battle on Monday's Raw.

