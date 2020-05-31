Clyde Drexler Wishes Michael Jordan 'Nothing but Well' After 'The Last Dance'

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMay 31, 2020

PORTLAND, OR - JUNE 07: Michael Jordan #23 of the Chicago Bulls and Clyde Drexler #22 of the Portland Trail Blazers stand on the court in Game Three of the NBA Finals at Memorial Coliseum on June 7, 1992 in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 1992 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Clyde Drexler doesn't want to relive any rivalry with Michael Jordan following the release of The Last Dance, a documentary on the Chicago Bulls that he didn't even watch.

Jordan showed some disrespect to Drexler during the series, saying he didn't want to be compared to the Hall of Famer:

Despite the slight, Drexler thinks highly of Jordan.

"Everyone has a healthy respect for each other at this stage of their life," he said, per Mark Medina of USA Today. "You have to take it in perspective. We were truly competitive. I haven't seen [the documentary]. So I don't know how to respond to your question. But I have a lot of respect for Michael and Magic. I wish them nothing but well."

In the documentary, Drexler and the Portland Trail Blazers were discussed as a foe for Jordan and the Bulls during the 1992 NBA Finals, which become the second of the team's six championships in eight seasons. Chicago won the series in six games, handing Portland one of two Finals losses in a three-year stretch.

Jordan considered the series a rivalry between himself and Drexler, who was also one of the top shooting guards in the NBA at the time.

Drexler didn't seem to think of it that way.

"This is a team game; it's not one guy," he recently said, per Michael Blinn of the New York Post. "You can have 50 points and 40 rebounds, but if you lose, are you less of a player than anybody on the other team? No, it's a team game. So I hate when people act like it's an individual competition."

The 10-time All-Star eventually got his title as a member of the Houston Rockets, and he didn't feel the need to look back on his losses recapped in The Last Dance.

"I didn't watch it," he said. "I lived it."

