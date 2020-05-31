Gilbert Burns, Mackenzie Dern and Performance Bonus Payouts from UFC on ESPN 9

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMay 31, 2020

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 30: Gilbert Burns of Brazil reacts after his victory over Tyron Woodley in their welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on May 30, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

Gilbert Burns and Mackenzie Dern each picked up an extra $50,000 for a Performance of the Night bonus from UFC on ESPN 9, according to Alexander K. Lee of MMA Fighting.

Burns defeated Tyron Woodley by unanimous decision in the main event Saturday at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas. Dern won by first-round submission after using a kneebar on Hannah Cifers.

Tim Elliott and Brandon Royval also earned $50,000 bonuses for being a part of Fight of the Night, according to MMA Weekly.

Royval pulled the upset in the preliminary bout, winning by second-round submission:

Dern's victory was notable because it was her first fight back after giving birth to her daughter last June.

"I'm proud to be a mom in this sport and shown that we are strong," she said after the match, via MMA Fighting.

Burns was still the biggest star of the night thanks to a dominating effort over a former champion. Woodley was looking to bounce back from losing the welterweight title to Kamaru Usman, but Burns came through with a dominant performance:

Video Play Button

Though Woodley was the No. 1 contender in his division entering the day, expect Burns to make a quick rise up the rankings after his latest win.

