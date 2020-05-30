Shakur Stevenson vs. Felix Caraballo Fight, More Set for Top Rank Boxing in June

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

Top Rank will return to the boxing ring beginning June 9 with an event highlighted by a non-title featherweight bout between WBO champion Shakur Stevenson and Felix Caraballo, per ESPN's Steve Kim.

Six events will take place between June 9 and 23. Most of them will be held in Las Vegas' MGM Grand Conference Center and televised on ESPN.

"The goal was to start out with really good, competitive fights, with names that people are familiar with, who have been on ESPN shows," Top Rank head Bob Arum told Kim.

Stevenson was originally set to face Miguel Marriaga on March 14 in New York, but that event was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The June 9 event marks Top Rank's first since Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder's rematch highlighted a Feb. 22 card.

Arum said the scheduled events will be held without fans as Top Rank increases safety protocols surrounding the events.

"This is a sensible way to push ahead. Hopefully the fights will be good—I know they will be—but you've got to make sure all the procedures are safe and so forth. Hopefully what we're doing will serve as a template for other promoters to put on shows."

He added: "Hopefully, we will have demonstrated to the authorities, based on these Nevada protocols, that they work."

Stevenson highlights the June fights thanks to his resume, which includes a 13-0 record and seven victories by way of knockout.

Other fights include a June 11 bout between ex-WBO 122-pound champion Jessie Magdaleno and Yenifel Vicente and 20-year-old Gabe Flores Jr. (17-0) facing Josec Ruiz on June 18.