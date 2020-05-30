Patriots' Devin McCourty, Wife Michelle Grieving Loss of Stillborn Daughter

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

New England Patriots safety Devin McCourty and his wife, Dr. Michelle McCourty, announced Saturday the loss of their daughter, Mia, after a stillborn birth Sunday.

Michelle provided details in an Instagram post (via ESPN's Mike Reiss), which Devin shared on Twitter:

"I cry as I type this. ... Dev and I suffered the most painful experience of our lives. My pregnancy had resulted in a still birth at almost 8 months of being pregnant-at exactly 31 weeks 2 days when we found out that the baby girl growing inside me no longer had a heart beat after being completely fine the week before at my last doctor's (appointment).

"We are so heartbroken. We are devastated. We are speechless. We are angry. We are sad. We are confused. We are numb."

The couple has two other children. A daughter, Londyn, born in 2017 and a son, Brayden, born in 2018.

"While trying to cope with our family's loss, we appreciate the love and support we've already gotten, and just ask that you respect our privacy during this difficult time, since we have no answers to give anyway," Michelle wrote on Instagram.

The McCourtys were married in 2016.

Devin has spent his entire 10-year career with the Patriots, who selected him in the first round of the 2010 NFL draft. He's won three Super Bowl titles and earned two Pro Bowl selections.

Devin and twin brother Jason McCourty are finalists for the 2020 Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award. The winners will be celebrated at the 2020 ESPYs.