Jameis Winston Attitude Defines 'First One In, Last One Out,' Lavonte David Says

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorMay 30, 2020

TAMPA, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 29: Jameis Winston #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David praised the work ethic of ex-teammate and current New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston in an interview with ESPN's Jordan Schultz on Saturday:

David isn't the only former teammate who has done so, as wide receiver Mike Evans said the following to reporters last August, per Mark Cook of Pewter Report:

"He's always been the hardest worker I've known. That's no disrespect to anybody. I've been around a lot of hard workers, but he's definitely the hardest worker that I've been around."

Tampa Bay parted ways with Winston after his fifth-year option expired. He joined the Saints as a backup on a one-year deal behind starter Drew Brees.

     

