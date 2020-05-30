Jameis Winston Attitude Defines 'First One In, Last One Out,' Lavonte David Says

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David praised the work ethic of ex-teammate and current New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston in an interview with ESPN's Jordan Schultz on Saturday:

David isn't the only former teammate who has done so, as wide receiver Mike Evans said the following to reporters last August, per Mark Cook of Pewter Report:

"He's always been the hardest worker I've known. That's no disrespect to anybody. I've been around a lot of hard workers, but he's definitely the hardest worker that I've been around."

Tampa Bay parted ways with Winston after his fifth-year option expired. He joined the Saints as a backup on a one-year deal behind starter Drew Brees.

