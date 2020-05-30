Ohio State's Seth Towns Briefly Detained by Police Amid Protest for George Floyd

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMay 30, 2020

Harvard forward Seth Towns, right, goes to the basket while defended by Saint Mary's center Jordan Hunter during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Wooden Legacy tournament Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017, in Fullerton, Calif. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
Ringo H.W. Chiu/Associated Press

Ohio State forward Seth Towns was detained by Columbus police Friday during a protest over the death of George Floyd.

School spokesperson Dan Wallenberg confirmed to ESPN's Myron Medcalf that Towns, a graduate transfer from Harvard, was detained briefly but not arrested during the protest.

Eleven Warriors provided video from the situation:

Floyd died Monday after being physically restrained in the custody of Minneapolis police by an officer driving his knee into Floyd's neck for over eight minutes while he was handcuffed and facedown on the ground. A video from a witness showed Floyd repeatedly telling the officer he was unable to breathe.

                             

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

