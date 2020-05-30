Gordon Hayward, Rory McIlroy, More Race in ESPN's Charity Peloton All-Star Ride

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Gordon Hayward and Rory McIlroy headlined a group of 16 professional athletes who got on their Peloton bikes in the All-Star Ride for charity to help with ongoing relief efforts amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Hayward showed off his Peloton credentials by sticking with Matt Grevers most of the way in the men's race before the Olympic swimmer finally pulled away down the stretch with an output of 417. The Boston Celtics star finished a comfortable second at 397, followed by Booger McFarland in third at 384.

Mike Golic Jr., Kyle Rudolph, Justin Thomas and Bubba Watson rounded out the men's field.

The race was split into two halves, with eight male and eight female competitors squaring off in 20-minute classes for bragging rights.

Victoria Azarenka, Allyson Felix, Morgan Pressel, Monica Puig, Colleen Quigley, Kyla Ross, Michele Smith and Dawn Staley took part in the female race.

Quigley, a track and field star who competed in the 2016 Olympics, dominated the female race with an output of 348. Pressel came in a distant second at 226, followed by Michele Smith at 207. No one else broke 200, though Azarenka came close with 199.

Staley, whose total output was 157, took solace knowing that she was able to come out ahead of Allyson Felix and avoid last place.

There was also an incentive for all 16 athletes to work together, as Peloton pledged to donate one million meals to the Food Bank for New York City if all the athletes reached a collective output of 3,000.

The women's total output put the entire field in a good position to hit the benchmark needed for Peloton to make its donation. Their combined total added up to 1,664, leaving the men with just 1,336 needed for a total of 3,000.

The male athletes didn't disappoint, racking up an output of 2,648 to blow past the total needed for Peloton to make its donation to the Food Bank for New York City.