Gordon Hayward, Rory McIlroy, More Race in ESPN's Charity Peloton All-Star Ride

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMay 30, 2020

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JUNE 01: Matt Grevers of the United States reacts after winning the Men's 50m Backstroke during day two of the FINA Champions Swim Series at the Indiana University Natatorium on June 01, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)
Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Gordon Hayward and Rory McIlroy headlined a group of 16 professional athletes who got on their Peloton bikes in the All-Star Ride for charity to help with ongoing relief efforts amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Hayward showed off his Peloton credentials by sticking with Matt Grevers most of the way in the men's race before the Olympic swimmer finally pulled away down the stretch with an output of 417. The Boston Celtics star finished a comfortable second at 397, followed by Booger McFarland in third at 384.

Mike Golic Jr., Kyle Rudolph, Justin Thomas and Bubba Watson rounded out the men's field. 

The race was split into two halves, with eight male and eight female competitors squaring off in 20-minute classes for bragging rights.

Victoria Azarenka, Allyson Felix, Morgan Pressel, Monica Puig, Colleen Quigley, Kyla Ross, Michele Smith and Dawn Staley took part in the female race. 

Video Play Button

Quigley, a track and field star who competed in the 2016 Olympics, dominated the female race with an output of 348. Pressel came in a distant second at 226, followed by Michele Smith at 207. No one else broke 200, though Azarenka came close with 199. 

Staley, whose total output was 157, took solace knowing that she was able to come out ahead of Allyson Felix and avoid last place.

There was also an incentive for all 16 athletes to work together, as Peloton pledged to donate one million meals to the Food Bank for New York City if all the athletes reached a collective output of 3,000. 

The women's total output put the entire field in a good position to hit the benchmark needed for Peloton to make its donation. Their combined total added up to 1,664, leaving the men with just 1,336 needed for a total of 3,000. 

The male athletes didn't disappoint, racking up an output of 2,648 to blow past the total needed for Peloton to make its donation to the Food Bank for New York City. 

 

Related

    Re-Drafting the 2005 NFL Draft ⏪

    Aaron Rodgers gets a new team in our do-over ➡️

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Re-Drafting the 2005 NFL Draft ⏪

    Gary Davenport
    via Bleacher Report

    Clowney Shouldn't Pass on Chance to Play for Browns

    Why Cleveland is the perfect landing spot for the 27-year-old DE

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Clowney Shouldn't Pass on Chance to Play for Browns

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report

    NBA's Most Surprising Finals Teams 🏆

    Five teams that defied our expectations with their unlikely title runs

    Featured logo
    Featured

    NBA's Most Surprising Finals Teams 🏆

    Bleacher Report NBA Staff
    via Bleacher Report

    Debate: Where Does Lawrence Rank Among QB Prospects?

    @BR_Gridiron writers are split on the Clemson QB

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Debate: Where Does Lawrence Rank Among QB Prospects?

    NFL Staff
    via Bleacher Report