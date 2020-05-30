Report: Andrew Nembhard to Withdraw from 2020 NBA Draft, Transfer from Florida

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Florida Gators guard Andrew Nembhard is reportedly set to withdraw from the 2020 NBA draft and will seek a transfer to a new school before the 2020-21 college basketball season.

Jeff Goodman of Stadium reported the update Saturday and noted Nembhard will likely be "pursued heavily by other high-major schools."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

