Report: Andrew Nembhard to Withdraw from 2020 NBA Draft, Transfer from Florida

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMay 30, 2020

SUNRISE, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 21: Andrew Nembhard #2 of the Florida Gators looks on against the Utah State Aggies during the first half of the Orange Bowl Basketball Classic at BB&T Center on December 21, 2019 in Sunrise, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Florida Gators guard Andrew Nembhard is reportedly set to withdraw from the 2020 NBA draft and will seek a transfer to a new school before the 2020-21 college basketball season.

Jeff Goodman of Stadium reported the update Saturday and noted Nembhard will likely be "pursued heavily by other high-major schools."

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.    

Related

    CBB's Greatest Teams Ever 🤩

    Ranking the 10 best teams in college basketball history

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    CBB's Greatest Teams Ever 🤩

    Kerry Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    OSU's Seth Towns Detained by Police During Protest

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    OSU's Seth Towns Detained by Police During Protest

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Power 5 Commissioners Ask Congress to Set NIL Laws, Not Wait for NCAA

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Power 5 Commissioners Ask Congress to Set NIL Laws, Not Wait for NCAA

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    LeBron, More Athletes Speak Out on George Floyd's Death

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    LeBron, More Athletes Speak Out on George Floyd's Death

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report