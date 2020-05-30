Elias Hospitalized with Broken Ribs, Torn Pec After Hit-and-Run on WWE SmackDown

Source: WWE.com

WWE has updated Elias' condition following the hit-and-run attack that opened SmackDown on Friday night.

Per WWE.com, Elias is in the hospital after being diagnosed with broken ribs and a torn pectoral muscle.

WWE previously announced Jeff Hardy was absolved of the hit-and-run charge and was released from police custody "after successfully passing the required sobriety tests."

Per Marc Middleton of Wrestling Inc., WWE used Hardy's real-life charges of public intoxication and DUI from 2019 as part of this new storyline for television.

Hardy appeared on SmackDown late in the show to attack Sheamus, who lost to Daniel Bryan in the semifinals of the intercontinental title tournament. The Celtic Warrior tweeted afterward that Hardy was "stinking of booze" in the ring.

A knee injury suffered in April 2019 knocked Hardy out of action and forced the Hardy Boyz to vacate the WWE SmackDown tag team titles. He returned to television in March and defeated Sheamus in the first round of the intercontinental championship tournament on the May 22 episode of SmackDown.

Elias has been used sporadically on television this year. He's only wrestled one match since WrestleMania, defeating King Corbin on SmackDown two weeks ago.