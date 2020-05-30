Chiefs Rumors: Chris Jones, KC Haven't Talked New Contract Since Franchise Tag

Steve Luciano/Associated Press

The Kansas City Chiefs and defensive tackle Chris Jones reportedly have held "no discussions" about a long-term contract extension since he received the team's franchise tag in March.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the news Friday:

Jones hasn't signed the one-year tender associated with the tag, which is worth more than $16 million for the 2020 season, and hasn't participated in virtual offseason team activities, per Rapoport.

The 25-year-old Mississippi State product has been one of the league's best interior linemen since the Chiefs selected him in the second round of the 2016 draft.

He's registered 136 tackles, 33 sacks, 20 passes defended, seven forced fumbles and two interceptions in 61 appearances across four years. He received an 86.3 grade from Pro Football Focus for the 2019 season.

In February, Jones told Fox Sports' Colin Cowherd (via John Dixon of Arrowhead Pride) he wanted to remain with the reigning Super Bowl champions for the long haul.

"It would be nice to get paid in Kansas City and stay with [Patrick] Mahomes," he said. "What we're building, it's exceptional. I feel like we're building a dynasty. For [general manager] Brett Veach, it's about looking at the team, analyzing what you can lose and what you have to keep."

Mahomes is also in the market for a contract extension, which Rapoport noted is a factor in Jones' situation. The quarterback, who's entering the fourth year of his rookie deal, figures to break records with his new pact.

Kansas City and it star defensive tackle have until July 15 to finalize a long-term agreement. Otherwise his only options will be to play under the one-year franchise contract or hold out.