2020 NBA 2K League Results: Knicks, Jazz, Pacers, Mavs Gaming Earn Week 4 Wins

Pistons GT picked up their first win of the season in the NBA 2K League on Wednesday against Lakers Gaming. It was a much-needed victory early in the year. Unfortunately, those positive vibes didn't last too long.

Detroit found itself in the loss column again Friday, falling in two matches to Pacers Gaming as one of three sweeps on the night across the league.

Here's how all the action played out as the weekend gets underway.

Results

Pacers Gaming def. Pistons GT: 79-58, 64-52

Mavs Gaming def. NetsGC: 71-65, 64-58

Jazz Gaming def. Blazer5 Gaming: 70-61, 69-66

Knicks Gaming def. Cavs Legion GC: 61-80, 67-55, 64-55

Recap

Blazer5 (4-1) took its first loss of the year at the hands of Jazz Gaming (2-1) in two games with Game 2 just a one-possession game as time expired. MamaImDatMan had another stellar evening, combining for 57 points and 19 assists in the series, but it wasn't enough to fend off a more balanced effort from Utah, which had four players score more than 10 points in Game 1 and three players score in double digits in Game 2.

Scoring issues plagued the Pistons (1-3) yet again Friday. ChargerX704 and Ramo, who led the charge against the Lakers earlier this week, scored a combined 32 points on the evening as the Pacers (3-3) surged ahead early in both games.

Swizurk poured in 29 points in Game 1 for Indiana on 11-of-18 shooting, while Bohio took over in Game 2, notching 31 points on 18 attempts from the field.

The sweeps continued with Mavs Gaming (5-2) brushing past the Nets (0-1) despite monster performances from Brooklyn's Choc (37 points on 17-of-23 shooting) and PeteBeBallin (11 points, 15 rebounds) in Game 1. Choc would pour in another 37 points in Game 2, but couldn't keep pace with the Mavs' trio of Sherm (16 points), Dimez (14 points, five assists) and PeteBeBallin (20 points, 16 rebounds).

It's not exactly a huge setback for the Nets, who proved they can hang with top clubs even in their early-season outing.

In the only series of the evening to go all three games, the Knicks (3-4) battled back from a Game 1 loss to take the win from the Cavs (2-4). Cleveland point guard Strainer took over the first match with a 41-point performance, but New York was able to keep him in check the rest of the evening to force Game 3 and pick up the victory.