Video: Cavs' Kevin Love Gives Inspiring Speech at Verizon Virtual Commencement

David Liam Kyle/Getty Images

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love took part in Verizon's virtual commencement for the Class of 2020 "Ready for Anything" on Friday afternoon, delivering a message of hope and inspiration to guide high schoolers through their next chapter.

"Find your North Star—that thing or things you are passionate about enough that you will reach past even your wildest dreams," Love said. "Shout it loud to whomever will listen. I always say, 'Nothing haunts us like the things we don't say.' Do not let your dreams go unspoken. But dreams need clarity. Without clarity, you might as well be staring into a fogged mirror. You can't see or do much with any precision staring into that."

Love has long been an advocate for mental health awareness and has spoken openly about his struggles with anxiety. In addressing the Class of 2020, the 2016 NBA champion told the graduates not to focus on singular goals and instead try to look at all the options ahead of them with an open mind.

"You need balance," Love said. "There are an infinite number of ways to get to that end goal. Think about how you can cultivate a range of experiences early in life. Take detours on your journey. Experiment fearlessly."

The California native took time at the end for a question and answer session with the graduates before signing off.

Verizon's "Ready for Anything" series has featured a number of prominent celebrities and executives offering their thoughts to this year's graduates, including NFL assistant coach Katie Sowers, Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans and former President Bill Clinton.