Ticket from Michael Jordan's 1984 Bulls Debut Sells for Nearly $25K at Auction

Anonymous/Associated Press

A ticket to see Michael Jordan's regular-season debut with the Chicago Bulls cost just $11.50 back in 1984.

On Friday morning, a stub from that game sold for $24,907.50.

The ticket was auctioned off by Huggins and Scott Auctions and had 62 bids. Phil Thompson of the Chicago Tribune notes it's a record price for a box-office ticket from Jordan's first game. The overall record is $33,600, which was paid for a season-ticket stub from that game.

Mark Townsend, who runs TicketsFromThePast.com, told Thompson a nearly $25,000 price tag for the stub was abnormally high given the ticket's status as Grade 2 on a scale of 10.

“That’s on the bottom scale,” Townsend said. “Two is just good. It could have creases in it, it could a staple hole maybe. It could be a ticket that looks like it’s been to the game.”

Due to the success of ESPN's The Last Dance, Jordan memorabilia has skyrocketed in value.

Even in the first game of his career, the future Hall of Famer couldn't help but put on a show, finishing with 16 points, seven assists, six rebounds and two steals in a 16-point victory over the Washington Bullets.