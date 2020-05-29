Browns Announce Plans to Reopen Facilities June 1 Amid COVID-19

Ralph Freso/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns announced they'll begin the process of reopening their team facilities Monday amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Browns executive vice president Dave Jenkins released a statement about the decision Friday:

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell allowed teams to begin opening their offices and training complexes May 19 as long as they were able to meet federal and local COVID-19 guidelines.

Phase I of the league's reopening process included several other directives:

No more than 50 percent of staff or 75 people in a facility.

No coaches in order to "ensure equity among all 32 clubs."

No players other than those undergoing treatment or rehab.

Immediately report any instance of COVID-19.

Facilities were shut down March 25 because of the pandemic, which led the league to hold the 2020 NFL draft in a virtual format with general managers, coaches and other employees working from home.

Offseason team activities have also been held virtually, but the league has continued to move forward with plans to get the 2020 season started on time.

Free agency was held and the schedule was released. The preseason is slated to open Aug. 6 followed by the regular season Sept. 10, when the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs are expected to host the Houston Texans.

The Browns will be looking to rebound after being one of the NFL's most disappointing teams last year en route to a 6-10 record. It marked the franchise's 17th straight year without qualifying for the playoffs, the league's longest active drought.