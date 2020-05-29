Roger Federer Jumps Messi, Ronaldo, Tops Forbes' 2020 Highest-Paid Athlete List

RODGER BOSCH/Getty Images

Tennis legend Roger Federer topped Forbes' 2020 list of the world's highest-paid athletes with $106.3 million in total earnings from salary, winnings and endorsements.

Federer, who ranked fifth on last year's list, leapfrogged soccer superstars Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar, along with boxer Canelo Alvarez, to take the No. 1 spot.

Here's a look at the new top 10 based on earnings from the past 12 months:

Roger Federer (tennis): $106.3 million

Cristiano Ronaldo (soccer): $105 million

Lionel Messi (soccer): $104 million

Neymar (soccer): $95.5 million

LeBron James (basketball): $88.2 million

Stephen Curry (basketball): $74.4 million

Kevin Durant (basketball): $63.9 million

Tiger Woods (golf): $62.3 million

Kirk Cousins (football): $60.5 million

Carson Wentz (football): $59.1 million

