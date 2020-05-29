Roger Federer Jumps Messi, Ronaldo, Tops Forbes' 2020 Highest-Paid Athlete List

Roger Federer Jumps Messi, Ronaldo, Tops Forbes' 2020 Highest-Paid Athlete ListMay 29, 2020
RODGER BOSCH/Getty Images
Tennis legend Roger Federer topped Forbes' 2020 list of the world's highest-paid athletes with $106.3 million in total earnings from salary, winnings and endorsements.
Federer, who ranked fifth on last year's list, leapfrogged soccer superstars Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar, along with boxer Canelo Alvarez, to take the No. 1 spot.
Here's a look at the new top 10 based on earnings from the past 12 months:
- Roger Federer (tennis): $106.3 million
- Cristiano Ronaldo (soccer): $105 million
- Lionel Messi (soccer): $104 million
- Neymar (soccer): $95.5 million
- LeBron James (basketball): $88.2 million
- Stephen Curry (basketball): $74.4 million
- Kevin Durant (basketball): $63.9 million
- Tiger Woods (golf): $62.3 million
- Kirk Cousins (football): $60.5 million
- Carson Wentz (football): $59.1 million
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Andy Murray confirms plans for return next month at 'Battle of the Brits'