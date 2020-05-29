Roger Federer Jumps Messi, Ronaldo, Tops Forbes' 2020 Highest-Paid Athlete List

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMay 29, 2020

TOPSHOT - Switzerland's Roger Federer reacts after his victory against Spain's Rafael Nadal during their tennis match at The Match in Africa at the Cape Town Stadium, in Cape Town on February 7, 2020. (Photo by RODGER BOSCH / AFP) (Photo by RODGER BOSCH/AFP via Getty Images)
RODGER BOSCH/Getty Images

Tennis legend Roger Federer topped Forbes' 2020 list of the world's highest-paid athletes with $106.3 million in total earnings from salary, winnings and endorsements.

Federer, who ranked fifth on last year's list, leapfrogged soccer superstars Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar, along with boxer Canelo Alvarez, to take the No. 1 spot.

Here's a look at the new top 10 based on earnings from the past 12 months:

  • Roger Federer (tennis): $106.3 million
  • Cristiano Ronaldo (soccer): $105 million
  • Lionel Messi (soccer): $104 million
  • Neymar (soccer): $95.5 million
  • LeBron James (basketball): $88.2 million
  • Stephen Curry (basketball): $74.4 million
  • Kevin Durant (basketball): $63.9 million
  • Tiger Woods (golf): $62.3 million
  • Kirk Cousins (football): $60.5 million
  • Carson Wentz (football): $59.1 million

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Andy Murray confirms plans for return next month at 'Battle of the Brits'

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    Andy Murray confirms plans for return next month at 'Battle of the Brits'

    PA Media
    via the Guardian

    Andy Murray to play in charity tournament for NHS organised by brother Jamie

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    Andy Murray to play in charity tournament for NHS organised by brother Jamie

    BBC Sport
    via BBC Sport

    French Open will either be played with limited fans or none at all, according to French tennis director

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    French Open will either be played with limited fans or none at all, according to French tennis director

    Gabriel Fernandez
    via CBSSports.com

    Andy Murray hopes for June return as plans to restart tennis gather pace

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    Andy Murray hopes for June return as plans to restart tennis gather pace

    Tumaini Carayol
    via the Guardian