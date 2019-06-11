Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo Top Forbes' 2019 Highest-Paid Athlete List

Emilio Morenatti/Associated Press

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi topped Forbes' list of the world's highest-paid athletes from the past year, taking in a cool $127 million between his salary and earnings ($92 million) and endorsements ($35 million).

He was followed by:

Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo ($109 million)

Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar ($105 million)

Boxer Canelo Alvarez ($94 million)

Tennis superstar Roger Federer ($93.4 million)

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson ($89.5 million )

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers ($89.3 million)

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James ($89 million)

Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry ($79.8 million)

Warriors forward Kevin Durant ($65.4 million).

