Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo Top Forbes' 2019 Highest-Paid Athlete List

Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo Top Forbes' 2019 Highest-Paid Athlete ListJune 11, 2019
Emilio Morenatti/Associated Press
Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi topped Forbes' list of the world's highest-paid athletes from the past year, taking in a cool $127 million between his salary and earnings ($92 million) and endorsements ($35 million).
He was followed by:
- Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo ($109 million)
- Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar ($105 million)
- Boxer Canelo Alvarez ($94 million)
- Tennis superstar Roger Federer ($93.4 million)
- Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson ($89.5 million )
- Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers ($89.3 million)
- Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James ($89 million)
- Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry ($79.8 million)
- Warriors forward Kevin Durant ($65.4 million).
