Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo Top Forbes' 2019 Highest-Paid Athlete List

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 11, 2019

Barcelona's Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the Champions League semifinal, first leg, soccer match between FC Barcelona and Liverpool at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, May 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Emilio Morenatti/Associated Press

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi topped Forbes' list of the world's highest-paid athletes from the past year, taking in a cool $127 million between his salary and earnings ($92 million) and endorsements ($35 million).

He was followed by: 

  • Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo ($109 million)
  • Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar ($105 million)
  • Boxer Canelo Alvarez ($94 million)
  • Tennis superstar Roger Federer ($93.4 million)
  • Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson ($89.5 million )
  • Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers ($89.3 million)
  • Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James ($89 million)
  • Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry ($79.8 million)
  • Warriors forward Kevin Durant ($65.4 million).

                

